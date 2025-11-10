Under the Moonlight: Luna Launch Event Marks Start of Pre-Construction Sales for Tampa Bay's Next Luxury Waterfront Tower

Guests arrived by yacht and luxury car, sipping signature "Luna-tini" cocktails while live jazz filled the waterfront air. Illuminated renderings showcased the tower's sweeping glass façade, while moonlit reflections on the marina mirrored the tower's namesake: Luna. From gourmet tastings to sparkling marina views, every detail of the evening reflected the effortless sophistication and coastal luxury lifestyle in Tampa Bay that future residents can expect.

"Luna is not just a building … it's a statement," said Dominic Pickering, Director of Sales at Marina Pointe. "This launch celebrated the art of Tampa Bay waterfront living, where architecture meets lifestyle, and every sunrise over the bay feels like a private masterpiece."

In collaboration with Dimmitt Automotive Group and MarineMax Clearwater, the evening featured curated bites, refreshing cocktails, and lively entertainment along the marina. MarineMax Clearwater showcased a selection of luxury yachts, adding an extra layer of coastal sophistication to the celebration.

"We're proud to partner with Marina Pointe as they unveil their second tower, a stunning addition to Tampa's evolving waterfront," said MarineMax General Manager, Chris Shanabrook. "MarineMax Clearwater shares Marina Pointe's passion for elevating the waterfront lifestyle, and this collaboration allows us to showcase the best in luxury boating right alongside the best in luxury living."

With pre-construction condo sales in Tampa now underway and groundbreaking anticipated in 2026, Luna offers early buyers an opportunity to secure luxury waterfront condos with marina access before construction begins.

"At Dimmitt Automotive Group, we believe luxury is as much about connection as it is about craftsmanship," said Andrew Dunton, General Manager, Dimmitt UltraLuxury.

"The Luna Launch celebration beautifully captures that spirit, bringing together exceptional design, elevated experiences, and a shared passion for the waterfront lifestyle that defines Tampa Bay. We're proud to stand alongside Marina Pointe and MarineMax in showcasing the artistry and innovation that unite our brands and our community."

Set within the award-winning 52-acre Westshore Marina District in Tampa, Luna is the second residential tower in the Marina Pointe luxury condo community, offering 151 pre-construction waterfront condominiums designed for modern coastal living. Each residence will feature panoramic Tampa Bay views, expansive terraces, and designer-finished interiors inspired by coastal elegance. Buyers will also have access to resort-style amenities in Tampa Bay condos, including private marina access, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spa-inspired pool, exclusive social lounges, and curated waterfront experiences.

Residences at Luna range from 1,100 to over 3,500 square feet, priced from $1 million to over $4 million. These new pre-construction luxury condos in Tampa Bay offer buyers a rare opportunity to invest early in one of the region's most coveted waterfront communities, where Tower I is already sold out.

Located steps from fine dining, boutique shopping, wellness studios, and year-round waterfront recreation, Luna also provides easy access to downtown Tampa luxury real estate, St. Petersburg, championship golf courses, and Florida's Gulf Coast beaches, ensuring residents enjoy both urban convenience and coastal serenity. Premier Sotheby's International Realty leads sales, connecting discerning buyers with Tampa's best waterfront condos for sale at Marina Pointe.

About Marina Pointe

Marina Pointe is Tampa Bay's premier luxury waterfront condominium development, located in the award-winning 52-acre Westshore Marina District. This exclusive waterfront community will feature three luxury towers with thoughtfully designed ultra-high-end condominiums and Harbour Homes, all situated along 1.5 scenic miles of Tampa Bay waterfront with direct marina access.

With the first tower completed, Luna at Marina Pointe is offering luxury waterfront residences ranging from 1,100 to 3,500 square feet, priced from $1 million to over $4 million, each featuring panoramic Tampa Bay views and modern finishes. Strategically located in a private peninsula, Marina Pointe redefines luxury waterfront living in Florida with resort-style amenities including a 150-slip full-service private marina on a 13-acre deep-water basin, 24-hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness centers, resort-style pools, and exclusive social lounges.

Marina Pointe offers the rare opportunity for owners to purchase their own private boat slip in Tampa's most exclusive marina, which accommodates yachts from 40 to 90 feet. Centrally located just minutes from downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg, this luxury waterfront enclave benefits from the walkable Westshore Marina District, filled with vibrant restaurants, boutique shops, wellness studios, and year-round community events that enhance the lifestyle of residents. It provides discerning buyers the perfect balance of coastal sophistication and metropolitan convenience.

For more information about Tampa's most prestigious waterfront residences, visit marinapointe.com .

About MARINEMAX

As the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, marina operator and superyacht services company, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water®. We have over 120 locations worldwide, including over 70 dealerships and over 65 marina and storage facilities. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world's premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts, motor yachts, and Aviara luxury dayboats; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth's surface. We're focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com .

About Dimmitt Automotive Group

Founded in 1924, Dimmitt Automotive Group is a fourth-generation, family-owned enterprise representing the world's most distinguished automotive, marine, and powersports brands. With locations across Florida's Gulf Coast—including Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, McLaren, Land Rover, Cadillac, Audi, Toyota, and others—Dimmitt is renowned for its legacy of lifestyle-driven products, legendary customer service, and community stewardship.

