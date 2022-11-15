Marine Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 604.14 Million, BorgWarner Inc., and Echandia Marine AB Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine battery market size is expected to grow by USD 604.14 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report. The market analysis is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis for business needs and growth strategies. All major aspects such as a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative and quantitative analysis are emphasized to help organizations create effective decision-making strategies. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download a FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Battery Market 2022-2026

Top Key players and their Offerings

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers marine batteries under the subsidiary Akasol AG.

Echandia Marine AB - The company offers marine batteries such as Echandia LTO, which are lithium-ion based.

EnerSys - The company offers marine batteries such as Odyssey extreme series.

EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - The company offers marine batteries such as lifepo4 battery Marine series.

Leclanche SA - The company offers marine batteries such as eMarine energy storage systems.

Corvus Energy

EST Floattech BV

Exide Industries Ltd.

Forsee Power

Freudenberg FST GmbH

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Lifeline Batteries Inc.

Saft Groupe SAS

Siemens AG

Spear Power Systems

Sterling PlanB Energy Systems

The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.

Market Segmentation

Marine Battery Market Split by Application

Commercial: The commercial segment will be a significant contributor to ma during the forecast period. Lithium batteries are becoming more affordable due to improvements in manufacturing techniques, which is leading to an increase in their use in commercial vessels. The rise in maritime tourism, modifications in government policies to enhance the seaborne economy, and the replacement of the existing fleet's propulsion system with electric propulsion drive the segment's growth.



Defense

Marine Battery Market Split by Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Market Dynamics

One of the key trends in the marine battery market is the growing demand for fully electric ships. Apart from this, other market trends include rising maritime tourism and an increase in demand for marine freight transportation vessels. In addition, the rising demand for lithium batteries will aid in market growth. The need for better marine infrastructure and connectivity and technological advancements in marine batteries will also augment market growth over the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global marine battery industry by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the global marine battery industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global marine battery industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global marine battery market?

The marine battery market research report gives an overview of the marine battery industry by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the application and geography industries. The regional distribution of the marine battery market is across the globe and considered for this marine battery industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the marine battery market over the period from 2022 to the forecasted year.

Marine Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 604.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.78 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., Corvus Energy, Echandia Marine AB, EnerSys, EST Floattech BV, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Forsee Power, Freudenberg FST GmbH, HBL Power Systems Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., Leclanche SA, Lifeline Batteries Inc., Saft Groupe SAS, Siemens AG, Spear Power Systems, Sterling PlanB Energy Systems, The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Utilities Market Reports

