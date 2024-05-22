Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Gives Most Scholarships In More Than 60 Year History

$11.7 million in scholarships awarded to 2,882 children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF) today announced the largest number of scholarships and highest dollar amount ever awarded in one year in its more than 60-year history. For the 2024-2025 academic year, MCSF will award $11.7 million in scholarships to 2,882 children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen nationwide — 124 more students than the previous academic year. MCSF's mission is to honor Marines by providing scholarships for their children attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states.

MCSF's scholarship recipients are top-tier scholars, with a 91% graduation rate: well above the national average of just 54%. These scholars also hold an average GPA of 3.43, compared to 3.15 nationally. Further, 48% of recipients are first-generation college students, and 7% pursue STEM degrees. 67% of MCSF scholarship recipients graduate with little to no debt, compared to the national average of 33%. 100% of applicants that meet MCSF's eligibility requirements receive a scholarship to further support their education.

"We're proud to announce another record-breaking number of scholars for the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation this year. Guided by the principles of honor, courage and commitment, we're certain these remarkable young individuals, as children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen, hold immense promise. It's both a privilege and a duty to invest in their future," said Ted Probert, Lieutenant Colonel USMC (Ret.) and current President and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. "Our work isn't complete until every eligible child of a Marine has the opportunity they deserve. With nearly 20,000 potential candidates nationwide, we're resolute in our mission to extend support to even more families in the years ahead."

Established in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the Nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children. Since its inception, the Scholarship Foundation has provided approximately 60,000 renewable scholarships valued at over $200 million to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen. For more information on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, please visit www.mcsf.org .

