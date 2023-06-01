Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Gives Record Number of Scholarships

News provided by

Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

01 Jun, 2023, 11:08 ET

$10.8 million in scholarships awarded to 2,758 children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF) today announced the largest number of scholarships and highest dollar amount ever awarded in one year in its more than 60-year history. For the 2023-2024 academic year, MCSF will award $10.8 million in scholarships to 2,758 children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen nationwide — nearly 150 more students than the previous academic year. MCSF's mission is to honor Marines by providing scholarships for their children attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to be awarding our largest group of scholars in the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation's history. Raised on the values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment, we are confident these children of Marines have incredible potential, and it is our honor to invest in their future," said Ted Probert, Lieutenant Colonel USMC (Ret.) and current President and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. "But Marines don't rest until the job is done. We estimate there are close to 20,000 eligible children of Marines nationwide and we are steadfast in pursuit of our goal to reach even more Marine families in the years to come."

Founded in 1962, MCSF is the nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children. Since its inception, it has awarded approximately 55,000 renewable scholarships valued at nearly $200 million.

MCSF's scholarship recipients are top-tier scholars, representing every state in the country plus Washington, D.C. with a 90% graduation rate; well above the national average of just 54%. Further, 40% of recipients are first-generation college students, and 45% pursue STEM degrees. These scholars also hold an average GPA of 3.43, compared to 3.15 nationally. All qualified applicants that meet MCSF's eligibility requirements receive a scholarship to further support their education.

About The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation: 
Established in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the Nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children. Since its inception, the Scholarship Foundation has provided over 55,000 scholarships valued at more than $200 million to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen. For more information on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, please visit www.mcsf.org.

SOURCE Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

