Marine Engine Monitoring System Market to Grow by USD 104.9 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Increasing Naval Vessels; AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Marine Engine Monitoring System Market size is estimated to grow by USD 104.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Growing number of naval vessels is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of maritime autonomous surface ships (mass) However, increased stringent regulations for marine engines poses a challenge.Key market players include ABB Ltd., Applied Satellite Technology Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CMR Group, Cummins Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Jason Engineering AS, Kistler Group, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Monico Inc., NORIS Group GmbH, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Scania AB, Valmet Corp., Veethree Group, Volkswagen AG, and Wartsila Corp..

Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 104.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Applied Satellite Technology Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CMR Group, Cummins Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Jason Engineering AS, Kistler Group, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Monico Inc., NORIS Group GmbH, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Scania AB, Valmet Corp., Veethree Group, Volkswagen AG, and Wartsila Corp.

Market Driver

Autonomous ships, self-driving vessels equipped with automated systems, software, and IT solutions, are a new development in the marine industry. Despite being in the early stages, major automation system providers and marine industrial vendors invest significantly in their creation. The primary goal is to enhance navigation safety and streamline ship operations. An autonomous ship's construction cost is approximately three to four times higher than a traditional vessel. Key features like automated health monitoring and control algorithms minimize human intervention. Remote control is another advantage, reducing operational expenses and increasing return on investment. Although acceptance is uncertain due to concerns over reliability, safety, security, and potential job loss for seafarers, technological advancements and innovation in systems and software will propel the growth of the Marine Engine Monitoring System market during the forecast period.

The Marine Engine Monitoring System market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing focus on reducing greenhouse emissions from ships. LNG-powered cruise ships are leading the trend, with advanced monitoring systems being adopted to optimize engine performance and minimize emissions. Core competencies of key players include engine type expertise and market engineering processes. Growth strategies include partnerships and collaborations. Executives and engineers are driving the development of these systems, with statistics showing a CAGR of 5% from 2021-2026. The market ecosystem consists of suppliers, shipbuilders, and regulatory bodies. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures are used to analyze trends. Assumptions include growing demand for fuel efficiency and stricter emissions regulations. Emissions Connect, a leading player, is focusing on core competencies and growth strategies to stay competitive.

Market Challenges

The marine engine monitoring market is significantly influenced by regulations aimed at reducing harmful emissions from marine vessels. The International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) and its Annex VI set strict limits on nitrous oxide emissions from marine engines. To comply with these regulations, ships must use fuel with a maximum sulfur content of 1%. This requirement, enforced in the North American Emission Control Area (ECA), applies to US-flagged vessels and those operating in US waters. These vessels must also have an Engine International Air Pollution Prevention (EIAPP) certificate issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or an International Air Pollution Prevention (IAPP) certificate issued by the US Coast Guard (USCG). Non-compliance can result in enforcement action. These regulations pose challenges for manufacturers of marine engines, negatively impacting the growth potential of the global marine engine monitoring system market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This marine engine monitoring system market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Naval Product 2.1 Propulsion

2.2 Auxiliary Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial- The Marine Engine Monitoring System market is growing due to increasing demand for efficient and reliable marine engines. These systems provide real-time data on engine performance, fuel consumption, and maintenance needs. They help shipowners reduce operational costs, improve engine lifespan, and ensure regulatory compliance. Major players in this market include Wärtsilä, Rolls-Royce, and MAN Energy Solutions. The market is expected to continue growing due to advancements in IoT and data analytics technologies.

Research Analysis

The Marine Engine Monitoring System (MEMS) market encompasses advanced technologies that enable real-time monitoring and analysis of marine engines' performance and health. This system is applicable to various engine types, including diesel, gas, and hybrid engines, used in diverse ship types, such as container vessels, tankers, and LNG-powered cruise ships. The MEMS market's financial positions are driven by increasing demand for fuel efficiency, regulatory compliance, and safety. Growth strategies include product innovation, strategic collaborations, and geographical expansion. Core competencies include advanced sensor technology, data analytics, and machine learning algorithms. Engineers play a crucial role in the market engineering process, designing and implementing MEMS systems to optimize engine performance and reduce greenhouse emissions. Market statistics indicate a steady growth rate, with the market size projected to reach billions by 2026. The MEMS market ecosystem consists of system integrators, component suppliers, and regulatory bodies. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures are essential to accurately estimate market size and trends. Assumptions include continuous advancements in engine technology and increasing focus on environmental sustainability. An LNG-powered cruise ship is an excellent example of the MEMS market's application, as it requires precise engine monitoring to ensure optimal fuel consumption and minimize greenhouse emissions.

Market Research Overview

The Marine Engine Monitoring System (MEMS) market encompasses advanced technologies that monitor and optimize the performance of marine engines. This system is applicable to various engine types, including diesel, gas turbine, and dual-fuel engines. The market caters to diverse ship types, including container ships, tankers, LNG-powered cruise ships, and ferries. Growth strategies for MEMS include cost reduction, product innovation, and expanding into new markets. Core competencies include real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and regulatory compliance. Engineers and executives play crucial roles in the market engineering process, ensuring the design, development, and implementation of MEMS. Market statistics indicate a steady growth rate, driven by the increasing demand for fuel efficiency, safety, and environmental regulations. The MEMS market ecosystem consists of component suppliers, system integrators, and end-users. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures are used to gather and analyze market data. Assumptions in the market analysis include increasing focus on reducing greenhouse emissions, with LNG-powered cruise ships being a significant market driver. Emissions Connect, a regulatory body, plays a key role in enforcing emissions regulations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Commercial



Naval

Product

Propulsion



Auxiliary

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

