Marine Harvest Launches Brand Strategy and Changes Name to Mowi

Mowi is strongly rooted in the history of the company. The company we know as Marine Harvest today was originally founded as Mowi by Norwegian aquaculture pioneers more than 50 years ago.

"I am really excited that we are now taking the company to the next level. Through implementing our MOWI branding strategy, we can communicate our integrated value-chain from feed to the consumer's plate. We are looking forward to announcing our new MOWI product line in the coming months," says Alf-Helge Aarskog, CEO of Marine Harvest.

The company will launch the MOWI brand into selected markets. The branded product line - yet to be announced - will provide customers added value in taste, convenience, nutrition and traceability.

"Mowi is an inspirational name that recalls our pioneering spirit that has developed over the past 50 years," says Aarskog. "Since the first salmon was farmed in 1964, we have grown into a global fully integrated company, including breeding, feed, farming, processing and sales. Throughout the past 50 years, we have always remained true to our core value - the care we have for our people, our fish, our customers and the environment."

The proposed name change is subject to shareholders' approval, and the company has today summoned an Extraordinary General Assembly to resolve the name change with effect from 1 January 2019.

About Marine Harvest Group

Marine Harvest Group is the world's leading seafood company and largest producer of farmed salmon, with presence in 24 countries and a total of 13 650 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Bergen, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Forward looking statements

