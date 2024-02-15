Marine Layer And Trashie Partner On Clothing Recycling Program

News provided by

Trashie

15 Feb, 2024, 08:32 ET

Sustainability-Focused Brands Unite to Help Customers Clean Out Their Closets Responsibly

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Layer, the San Francisco-based apparel brand, and Trashie, the recycling and rewards platform, are excited to announce their partnership to bring an expanded clothing recycling service to customers. The partnership unites Marine Layer's Re-Spun program, which launched in 2018 to give t-shirts a second life, with Trashie's Take Back Bag program, which gives customers an easy way to recycle unwanted clothing, accessories, and linens from any brand in almost any condition.

Customers can purchase a Re-Spun Take Back Bag for $20 from Marine Layer's website, fill it with unwanted items, and then mail the bag back to Trashie using a pre-paid shipping label. In exchange, customers receive $40 in credit to spend with Marine Layer.

Marine Layer's Re-Spun program was initially centered around recycling old t-shirts for store credit and has successfully diverted over 500,000 t-shirts from landfills and provided customers with $2 million in credits to date. Leveraging Trashie's recycling platform, Marine Layer will be able to increase recycling rates by an estimated 5x while tracking detailed impact metrics.

Trashie's recycling platform sorts and grades all collected materials onshore into 253 grades. As a result, 90% of collected items are diverted from landfills and are designated for reuse, downcycling, and fiber recycling. By aggregating collections across Trashie's partner and DTC programs, Trashie recycles more effectively than when small quantities of individual items or materials are collected in a silo. Trashie's impact dashboard will help Marine Layer track recycling volumes in real time and will generate metrics on landfill diversion, water savings, and CO2 emission reductions.

"Marine Layer and the team at Trashie have been pioneering circularity for years," said Michael Natenshon, founder & CEO of Marine Layer. "Partnering to launch the Re-Spun Take Back Bag is a remarkably simple and efficient way for us to scale recycling while continuing to evolve fiber-to-fiber innovation."

At a time when the EPA is reporting that an alarming 80 lbs per person in the U.S. is being discarded into landfills annually, having a system that incentivizes recycling at scale is critical. Each Re-Spun Take Back Bag can hold approximately 15 lbs of textiles, which when recycled, represents 151 lbs in CO2 and 1,596 gallons of water savings.

"We believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive sustainable change," said Kristy Caylor, founder & CEO of Trashie. "Our partnership with Marine Layer allows us to collectively make a tangible impact on the environment and reshape how people perceive clothing recycling."

About Marine Layer
Marine Layer, founded in 2010, is a San Francisco-based independent retailer celebrated for its soft, sustainable fabrics. Born out of the quest for a T-shirt as soft as a beloved discarded tee, Marine Layer has evolved into a lifestyle brand for men and women. Committed to quality clothing responsibly made in the US and abroad, Marine Layer's ethos is rooted in a 7-day weekend lifestyle. For more information, visit www.marinelayer.com. And follow @marinelayer on Instagram and TikTok.

About Trashie
Trashie gives people an easy and convenient way to recycle unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, linens, and more, keeping waste out of landfills for as long as possible and helping drive impact. Its iconic Take Back Bag can be filled with items in almost any condition and sent back via mail in exchange for TrashieCash, which can be redeemed for rewards to use at a wide range of retailers across dining, travel, clothing, beauty, wellness, home goods and more. Based in New York, Trashie is the latest innovation from the team behind For Days, which was founded in 2018. For more information, visit www.trashie.io and follow @trashie on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Trashie

Also from this source

Trashie Launches To Bring Clothing Recycling Mainstream

Trashie Launches To Bring Clothing Recycling Mainstream

Trashie, the recycling and rewards platform, announced its official launch today. The latest innovation from the team behind For Days, Trashie...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.