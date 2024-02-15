Marine Layer And Trashie Partner On Clothing Recycling Program

Customers can purchase a Re-Spun Take Back Bag for $20 from Marine Layer's website , fill it with unwanted items, and then mail the bag back to Trashie using a pre-paid shipping label. In exchange, customers receive $40 in credit to spend with Marine Layer.

Marine Layer's Re-Spun program was initially centered around recycling old t-shirts for store credit and has successfully diverted over 500,000 t-shirts from landfills and provided customers with $2 million in credits to date. Leveraging Trashie's recycling platform, Marine Layer will be able to increase recycling rates by an estimated 5x while tracking detailed impact metrics.

Trashie's recycling platform sorts and grades all collected materials onshore into 253 grades. As a result, 90% of collected items are diverted from landfills and are designated for reuse, downcycling, and fiber recycling. By aggregating collections across Trashie's partner and DTC programs, Trashie recycles more effectively than when small quantities of individual items or materials are collected in a silo. Trashie's impact dashboard will help Marine Layer track recycling volumes in real time and will generate metrics on landfill diversion, water savings, and CO2 emission reductions.

"Marine Layer and the team at Trashie have been pioneering circularity for years," said Michael Natenshon, founder & CEO of Marine Layer. "Partnering to launch the Re-Spun Take Back Bag is a remarkably simple and efficient way for us to scale recycling while continuing to evolve fiber-to-fiber innovation."

At a time when the EPA is reporting that an alarming 80 lbs per person in the U.S. is being discarded into landfills annually, having a system that incentivizes recycling at scale is critical. Each Re-Spun Take Back Bag can hold approximately 15 lbs of textiles, which when recycled, represents 151 lbs in CO2 and 1,596 gallons of water savings.

"We believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive sustainable change," said Kristy Caylor, founder & CEO of Trashie. "Our partnership with Marine Layer allows us to collectively make a tangible impact on the environment and reshape how people perceive clothing recycling."

About Marine Layer

Marine Layer, founded in 2010, is a San Francisco-based independent retailer celebrated for its soft, sustainable fabrics. Born out of the quest for a T-shirt as soft as a beloved discarded tee, Marine Layer has evolved into a lifestyle brand for men and women. Committed to quality clothing responsibly made in the US and abroad, Marine Layer's ethos is rooted in a 7-day weekend lifestyle. For more information, visit www.marinelayer.com . And follow @marinelayer on Instagram and TikTok.

About Trashie

Trashie gives people an easy and convenient way to recycle unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, linens, and more, keeping waste out of landfills for as long as possible and helping drive impact. Its iconic Take Back Bag can be filled with items in almost any condition and sent back via mail in exchange for TrashieCash, which can be redeemed for rewards to use at a wide range of retailers across dining, travel, clothing, beauty, wellness, home goods and more. Based in New York, Trashie is the latest innovation from the team behind For Days, which was founded in 2018. For more information, visit www.trashie.io and follow @trashie on Instagram and TikTok.

