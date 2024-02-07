Trashie Launches To Bring Clothing Recycling Mainstream

Team Behind For Days Introduces its Latest Innovation to Keep Unwanted Textiles Out of Landfills

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trashie , the recycling and rewards platform, announced its official launch today. The latest innovation from the team behind For Days, Trashie encourages customers to recycle textiles with the internet-famous Take Back Bag and gives them access to an all-new variety of rewards.

The Take Back Bag can be purchased from Trashie's website for $20, filled with clothing, shoes, accessories, and linens from any brand in almost any condition, and then mailed back to Trashie using a prepaid shipping label, just like an online return. In exchange, customers receive $20 in TrashieCash, which they can redeem for exclusive rewards at popular dining, travel, clothing, beauty, wellness, and home goods brands.

The convenience of the Take Back Bag, coupled with Trashie's first-of-its-kind rewards program, has taken hold amongst Gen Z and young millennials and as a result, is driving measurable impact at scale. This is especially critical at a time when, according to the EPA, 80 lbs per person is thrown into landfills each year in the U.S. alone. By filling a Take Back Bag with unwanted items instead of throwing them in the trash, a single customer can divert 15 lbs from landfills and save 151 lbs in CO2 emissions and 1,596 gallons of water.

"Everyone has too much stuff that they struggle to get rid of in an environmentally responsible way, and yet sustainable options are often inconvenient and expensive," said Kristy Caylor, founder & CEO of Trashie. "Trashie makes it easy, rewarding – and fun – for people to make the sustainable choice. In 2023 alone, Trashie sold 380,000 Take Back Bags, which means we diverted 5.8 million items, totaling 2.9 million lbs, from landfills."

Trashie partners with retailers looking for an efficient and profitable way to reach carbon-neutral targets. Partners can sell the Take Back Bag to their customers and also plug into Trashie rewards, which drives customer acquisition and retention. Trashie tracks the impact of these efforts in real-time, providing metrics on landfill diversion, water savings, and CO2 emission reductions.

All collected items – from individual customers and through partnerships – go through Trashie's textile recycling system, where they are sorted and graded domestically and assigned for reuse, recycling, or downcycling. Everything is tracked to its next destination.

About Trashie

Trashie gives people an easy and convenient way to recycle unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, linens, and more, keeping waste out of landfills for as long as possible and helping drive impact. Its iconic Take Back Bag can be filled with items in almost any condition and sent back via mail in exchange for TrashieCash, which can be redeemed for rewards to use at a wide range of retailers across dining, travel, clothing, beauty, wellness, home goods and more. Based in New York, Trashie is the latest innovation from the team behind For Days, which was founded in 2018. For more information, visit www.trashie.io and follow @trashie on Instagram and TikTok.

