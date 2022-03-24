Marine Lubricants Market Size to Grow by USD 819.71 million | Technavio

In-Scope:

Mineral oil-based marine lubricants:

The marine lubricants market will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The easy availability and low cost of mineral oils and increased R&D expenditure are projected to drive the demand for mineral oil-based marine lubricants, which will positively impact the market in focus in the coming years.

Out-of-Scope:

Synthetic marine lubricants



Bio-based marine lubricants

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Engine oil:

The global marine lubricants market is dominated by the engine oil segment mainly because of the large size, smaller drain intervals, and the high consumption of fuel in engines. In marine applications, engine oils help in minimizing the build-up of deposits in engines and help keep the engine clean.

Out-of-Scope:

Hydraulic oil



Grease



Others

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments. Request for a FREE sample

Highlights-

Segmentation- Type (mineral oil-based marine lubricants, synthetic marine lubricants, and bio-based marine lubricants), application (engine oil, hydraulic oil, grease, and others)

Type (mineral oil-based marine lubricants, synthetic marine lubricants, and bio-based marine lubricants), application (engine oil, hydraulic oil, grease, and others) Key Companies- Benjn.R.Vickers and Sons Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, ENEOS Holdings Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Feoso Oil Ltd., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Gulf Oil International Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Valvoline Inc., Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., PJSC Gazprom Neft, and Eni Spa.

Benjn.R.Vickers and Sons Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, ENEOS Holdings Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Feoso Oil Ltd., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Gulf Oil International Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Valvoline Inc., Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., PJSC Gazprom Neft, and Eni Spa. Driver- Development and growth of the shipping industry

Development and growth of the shipping industry Challenge- Volatility in raw material prices

Download FREE Sample : for more additional information about the Marine Lubricants Market

Vendor Insights-

The marine lubricants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. The competitive environment in the market will further intensify over the next five years with the increase in product extensions in terms of innovations in technology. Vendors compete based on factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Marine Lubricants Market Driver:

Development and growth of the shipping industry:

The development and growth of the shipping industry is driving the global marine lubricants market growth. Developed countries such as US and others are developing their shipping industry. For instance, in November 2021, the US Department of Transportation announced an action plan to accelerate investments in the country's ports, waterways, and freight networks.

Marine Lubricants Market Challenge:

Volatility in raw material prices:

The volatility in raw material prices is challenging the global marine lubricants market growth. Increasing demand for crude oil accompanied with a simultaneous lower supply of crude oil resulted in the rise in global crude oil prices. Thus, price fluctuations and the non-availability of raw materials have an adverse effect on the cost of marine lubricant products and the operations of vendors in the market.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Lubricant Additives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The lubricant additives market size is set to attain a USD 2.40 billion growth between 2020 and 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Lubricants Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The lubricants market has the potential to grow by 6.22 million tonnes between 2020 and 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Marine Lubricants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 819.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Benjn.R.Vickers and Sons Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, ENEOS Holdings Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Feoso Oil Ltd., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Gulf Oil International Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Valvoline Inc., Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., PJSC Gazprom Neft, and Eni Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Mineral oil-based marine lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Mineral oil-based marine lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Mineral oil-based marine lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Mineral oil-based marine lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Mineral oil-based marine lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Synthetic marine lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Synthetic marine lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Synthetic marine lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Synthetic marine lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Synthetic marine lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Bio-based marine lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Bio-based marine lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Bio-based marine lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Bio-based marine lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Bio-based marine lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Engine oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Engine oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Engine oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Engine oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Engine oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Hydraulic oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Hydraulic oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hydraulic oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Hydraulic oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hydraulic oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Grease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Grease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Grease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Grease - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Grease - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 BP Plc

Exhibit 119: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: BP Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 123: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 128: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 ENEOS Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 133: ENEOS Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: ENEOS Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: ENEOS Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: ENEOS Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 137: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Exhibit 141: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Overview



Exhibit 142: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Business segments



Exhibit 143: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Key news



Exhibit 144: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Segment focus

11.9 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Shell plc

Exhibit 154: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 155: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 157: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Shell plc - Segment focus

11.12 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 159: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 160: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 161: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 162: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio