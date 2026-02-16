Marine Lubricants Market worth $7.08 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Marine Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, and Bio-based Oil), Product Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Compressor Oil), Ship Type (Bulk Carriers, Container Ships, Tankers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", the marine lubricants market size was valued at USD 6.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.56% between 2025 and 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246832885

Marine Lubricants Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 6.55 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.08 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 1.56%

Marine Lubricants Market Trends & Insights:

The marine lubricants market has significant growth potential in the coming years due to increasing demand in the commercial marine business and vessel maintenance activities. There is an emerging trend towards improved engine efficiency, equipment protection, and regulatory compliance. The industry is constantly moving towards high-performance lubricating solutions. Marine lubricants provide maximum engine efficiency, reduce wear, and extend equipment life, making them a preferred choice for vessel operation.

Asia Pacific dominated the global marine lubricants market in 2024, accounting for a market share of 46.2%, in terms of value.

The synthetic oil segment is projected to be the fastest-growing base oil type of marine lubricants, at a CAGR of 2.11%, in terms of value, between 2025 and 2030.

The tankers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 1.70%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation are identified as key players in the global marine lubricants market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Penrite Oil Company, SK Enmove Co., Ltd., and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited, among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Marine Lubricants Market"

350 - Tables

60 - Figures

300 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246832885

The marine lubricants market has registered growth due to the increasing global shipping activities, fleet sizes, and operation hours, combined with the imposition of stringent environmental policies and demands for high-performance, eco-friendly lubricants. In addition, technological innovations in lubricant chemistry and predictive maintenance solutions are improving engine efficiency as well as reducing operating costs. The rising offshore activities and port operations are also fueling the market demand for marine lubricants.

By ship type, the tankers segment accounted for the second-largest market share.

The tankers segment was the second-largest ship type in the marine lubricants market in 2024, influenced by high demand for engines and machinery in transporting crude oil over long distances. Continuous operations over long distances result in greater lubricant consumption. Heavy-duty tanker engines demand high-performance lubricants, which help in minimizing wear and provide greater dependability. Increasing requirements for shipments of oils and chemicals are contributing to the growth of the market in this segment.

By product type, the hydraulic fluid segment accounted for the second-largest market share.

The hydraulic fluid segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024, in terms of value. This can be attributed mainly to its significant role in controlling and smoothly operating shipboard hydraulic systems. Its demand is supported by extensive use in steering gears, cranes, winches, and other onboard machinery, where reliable performance and system protection are critical to safe and efficient vessel operations.

Europe was the second-largest market for marine lubricants in 2024.

In 2024, Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global marine lubricants market. This market dominance is led by the region's well-developed marine infrastructure and substantial commercial vessel traffic. Europe benefits from the high-density ship ports and an active merchant and offshore fleet. Environmental regulations are another factor that supports the requirements for high-performance marine lubricants. Continuous vessel maintenance and retrofitting operations contribute to sustained market consumption rates.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=246832885

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include BP p.l.c. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Shell plc (UK), TotalEnergies SE (France), Petronas (Malaysia), LUKOIL (Russia), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd (Japan), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Gulf Oil International Ltd. (UK), Emirates National Oil Company (UAE), ENI S.p.A (Italy), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India), PetroChina Company Limited (China), Moeve (Spain), FUCHS (Germany), Gazprom (Russia), and Calumet, Inc. (US).

Get access to the latest updates on Marine Lubricants Companies and Marine Lubricants Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Lubricants Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Fire-Resistant Lubricants Market - Global Forecasts to 2030

Industrial Lubricants Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Synthetic Lubricants Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Marine Lubricants Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets