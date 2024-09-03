Marine Mechanics Institute announces that MarineMax has joined its Tuition Reimbursement Program

Hired graduates can receive up to $10,000 in benefits



ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Mechanics Institute announced today that MarineMax has joined the Tuition Reimbursement Program (TRIP).

MarineMax is the world's largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services. They have over 130 locations worldwide, including 83 dealerships and 66 marina and storage facilities. As part of TRIP, MMI graduates who are hired by MarineMax can receive up to $10,000 in tuition reimbursement1.

Senior Career Advisor for Marine Mechanics Institute Abby Dingus noted, "The Marine Technician Specialist program is ideal for those passionate about water and eager to train for a career in the marine industry. In this program, students learn to work with inboard gas and diesel engines and handle outboard 4-stroke and 2-stroke motors, preparing them for entry-level jobs like those offered by MarineMax."

UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz shared, "Tuition reimbursement programs can be a launchpad for graduates, empowering them to kickstart their careers. These programs help enable new professionals to focus on their careers from day one."

"With our constant growth, we are seeking enthusiastic and dedicated technicians who are interested in continuing the tradition of MarineMax excellence and advancing their career," shared Andy Rishovd, national service & parts manager.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About MarineMax

As the world's largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have over 130 locations worldwide, including 83 dealerships and 66 marina and storage facilities. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world's premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts and motor yachts; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth's surface. We're focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.

1 TRIP incentives vary by employer but may include student loan repayment assistance, hiring incentive packages, tool purchase assistance, and sign-on bonuses1.

