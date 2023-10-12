Marine Powerboats Batteries Market Poised for Robust Growth: Projected to Expand by $1.82 Billion by 2027, Driven by an 8.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine powerboats batteries market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.82 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising demand for recreational boating, rising disposable household incomes, and advancements in battery technology.



This report on the marine powerboats batteries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The global marine powerboats batteries market is segmented as below:

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Absorbent glass mat

Lead-acid

By Application

Outboard

Sterndrive

Inboard

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of AGM batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the marine powerboats batteries market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of electric and hybrid powerboats and emergence of marine batteries for methanol-fueled powerboats will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the marine powerboats batteries market covers the following areas:

Marine powerboats batteries market sizing

Marine powerboats batteries market forecast

Marine powerboats batteries market industry analysis

Companies mentioned

Brunswick Corp.

C and D Technologies Inc.

CLARIOS LLC

Corvus Energy

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Electric Fuel

Energy Solutions UK Ltd.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Guang Dong Fullriver Industry Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International PLC

JYC Battery Manufacturer Co. Ltd.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.

Lifeline Batteries Inc.

SEC Group

Staab Battery Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Surrette Battery Co. Ltd.

TotalEnergies SE

Victron Energy BV

