Marine Powerboats Batteries Market Poised for Robust Growth: Projected to Expand by $1.82 Billion by 2027, Driven by an 8.6% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Oct, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine powerboats batteries market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.82 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising demand for recreational boating, rising disposable household incomes, and advancements in battery technology.

This report on the marine powerboats batteries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The global marine powerboats batteries market is segmented as below:
By Battery Type

  • Lithium-ion
  • Absorbent glass mat
  • Lead-acid

By Application

  • Outboard
  • Sterndrive
  • Inboard

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of AGM batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the marine powerboats batteries market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of electric and hybrid powerboats and emergence of marine batteries for methanol-fueled powerboats will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the marine powerboats batteries market covers the following areas:

  • Marine powerboats batteries market sizing
  • Marine powerboats batteries market forecast
  • Marine powerboats batteries market industry analysis

Companies mentioned 

  • Brunswick Corp.
  • C and D Technologies Inc.
  • CLARIOS LLC
  • Corvus Energy
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • Electric Fuel
  • Energy Solutions UK Ltd.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Technologies
  • GS Yuasa International Ltd.
  • Guang Dong Fullriver Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls International PLC
  • JYC Battery Manufacturer Co. Ltd.
  • Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.
  • Lifeline Batteries Inc.
  • SEC Group
  • Staab Battery Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • Surrette Battery Co. Ltd.
  • TotalEnergies SE
  • Victron Energy BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3dtiql

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Digital Health Market Analysis Report 2023: Market Value to Reach $309 Billion in 2027 - Rising Integration with Artificial Intelligence & Surging Adoption of SaaS Applications

United States Digital Health Market Analysis Report 2023: Market Value to Reach $309 Billion in 2027 - Rising Integration with Artificial Intelligence & Surging Adoption of SaaS Applications

The "US Digital Health Market (by Technology & Component): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added...
Comprehensive Report on Next-Generation Biofuels Market Explores Sustainable Solutions and Regulatory Initiatives Shaping the Future

Comprehensive Report on Next-Generation Biofuels Market Explores Sustainable Solutions and Regulatory Initiatives Shaping the Future

The "Next-Generation Biofuels Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Next-Generation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.