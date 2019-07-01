Marine Products Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Share Repurchases
Jul 01, 2019, 16:10 ET
ATLANTA, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that during the second quarter of 2019 it purchased 65,407 shares under its share repurchase program.
Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo offshore sport fishing boats. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.
For information contact:
BEN M. PALMER
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
irdept@marineproductscorp.com
JIM LANDERS
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@marineproductscorp.com
SOURCE Marine Products Corporation
Share this article