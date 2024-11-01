Marine Vessels Market worth $133.63 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74199246

Marine Vessels Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 111.10 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 133.63 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Ship Type, Tonnage, Operation and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Tackling aging fleet management Key Market Opportunities Shift from Traditional Shipping to Environmentally Sustainable Shipping Key Market Drivers Expanding global trade: Catalyst for marine vessel demand

Based on Ship Type, the commercial segment is estimated to capture the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The commercial segment is the largest segment of the marine vessels market during the forecasted period. It plays a vital role in global trade. This segment includes vessels such as cargo ships, tankers, and container ships. Such vessels are important for transporting goods across the globe. Passenger vessels, like ferries and cruise ships, meet the rising demand for travel and tourism. This segment is growing because of expanding global trade routes. Technological advancement in this segment also boosts the demand. There is a greater need for efficient, specialized vessels in different industries.

Based on Tonnage, the 100 DWT-500 DWT segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The 100 DWT-500 DWT segment is the fastest-growing segment in the marine vessels market due to the need for small-scale transport. These vessels, like fishing boats and small cargo ships, work well in areas where larger ships can't navigate, such as rivers and coastal regions. These vessels are important for short trips in places with limited infrastructure. By supporting local trade, transporting goods between islands, and carrying out offshore tasks, these small vessels play a crucial role in sustaining local economies and supply chains.

Asia Pacific is expected to capture the largest share during the forecast period in 2024.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest in the marine vessels industry because of its key role in shipbuilding, naval upgrades, and focus on sustainable technology. China, South Korea, and Japan are top producers of cargo and commercial ships worldwide. Energy and container shipping are seeing more trade volume. This has led to a higher demand for larger and more efficient ships. Countries like India and Australia are also expanding their naval fleets to improve security. Environmental regulations are promoting the use of greener technologies, such as LNG-powered ships.

The major players in marine vessels companies include China State Shipbuilding Corporation (China), FINCANTIERI S.p.A. (Italy), Huntington Ingalls Industries (US), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (South Korea), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), Naval Group (France), Austal (Australia), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (India).

