MARINHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER FRONTLINE WORKERS TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET

News provided by

Teamsters Local 856

Oct 14, 2025, 17:31 ET

500 Health Care Workers Picket for Fair Treatment

GREENBRAE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarinHealth Medical Center (MHMC) workers will hold an informational picket on Tuesday, Oct. 14, to protest unfair treatment by their employer as they fight for a fair contract.

Teamsters Local 856 members at MHMC have been threatened by management with cuts to their health care benefits and dramatic cost increases for access to these benefits.

Local 856 has been in negotiations with MHMC since March. The union is working to secure a strong agreement for approximately 500 frontline workers.

The group includes respiratory therapists, anesthesia technicians, emergency department technicians, phlebotomists, surgical technologists, certified nursing assistants, environmental services aides, and food service workers.

WHEN:         

Tuesday, Oct. 14


3:30 – 5:30 p.m.  



WHO:             

MarinHealth Medical Center Frontline Workers  



WHERE:       

MarinHealth Medical Center (Main Entrance)


250 Bon Air Rd.


Greenbrae, CA 94904



VISUALS:     

Frontline hospital employees with picket signs chanting.

Media Contact: 
 Susanna Farber, (415) 310 6730
 [email protected]  

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856

