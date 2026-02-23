Marini SkinSolutions® Launches Marini Reboot™ PDRN Serum, Advancing Regenerative Skin Care and Longevity Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marini SkinSolutions®, a pioneer and leader in professional skin care innovation, announces the launch of Marini Reboot™, a next-generation regenerative serum formulated with high-concentration salmon-derived polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN) to support visible skin renewal, resilience, and long-term skin health & longevity.

A next-generation solution, featuring concentrated PDRN, for enhanced regeneration and rejuvenation in a single serum.

Designed to meet a rapidly growing demand for advanced, regenerative wellness and longevity-focused skin care, Marini Reboot supports the skin's natural regeneration processes while enhancing texture, tone, and overall skin quality. Powered by PDRN regenerative technology and enhanced with complementary rejuvenating ingredients, Marini Reboot helps to enhance recovery, resilience, and longevity, yielding healthier looking skin with a smoother, more volumized appearance. Marini Reboot PDRN Serum is also an exceptional addition to every in-office rejuvenating and regenerative procedure, helping to enhance recovery and response for optimal experience, and long-term results.

"I believe PDRN is a groundbreaking, regenerative technology that is unparalleled for providing topical facial rejuvenation. Reboot is a novel PDRN formula that has generated overwhelmingly positive feedback," Jan Marini, Founder of Marini SkinSolutions®.

Marini Reboot is designed for daily use and professional service integration, making it ideal as a stand-alone regenerative serum or as a complementary topical to aesthetic procedures. By supporting recovery, and visible skin quality, the formulation addresses the needs of patients seeking prejuvenation, rejuvenation, and regenerative skin care solutions for their skin care needs.

With Marini Reboot, Marini SkinSolutions continues its legacy of innovation and advanced skin care solutions to deliver meaningful skin improvement while bridging the gap between professional treatments and at-home regimens, delivering transformative results without compromise.

About Marini SkinSolutions®

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA, Marini SkinSolutions® (formerly Jan Marini Skin Research®) is a recognized leader and innovator in the professional skin care market, providing solutions for major skin concerns. With over 30 years of experience and numerous industry-first innovations—including the patented ingredient Thymosin Beta-4 the introduction of the first lipid-soluble Vitamin C product, and now professional topical PDRN—Marini SkinSolutions® sets a new standard in skin care. Delivering transformative results without compromise, Marini SkinSolutions® continues to redefine what's possible in skin health with innovative, results-focused solutions to today's skin care needs.

