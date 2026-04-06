Marini SkinSolutions® NeuroSmooth™ Wins NewBeauty Award for Best Post-Procedure Serum 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marini SkinSolutions®, a pioneer and leader in the professional skin care industry, today announces that NeuroSmooth™ has been named Best Post-Procedure Serum 2026 by NewBeauty Magazine — the leading authority in aesthetic beauty. NeuroSmooth™ is a clinically-studied neuropeptide serum formulated to deliver ultra-smooth, glass skin results, visibly reducing pore size, refining texture, and providing a more rested, youthful appearance as both a standalone treatment and as a needle-free complement to injectable procedures.

NeuroSmooth™ won 2026 Best Post-Procedure Serum by NewBeauty! A breakthrough solution for glass-smooth skin—and the perfect pair for neuromodulating procedures.

Powered by neuromodulating peptides, collagen stimulators, soothing technologies, and recovery-enhancing repair ingredients, NeuroSmooth™ is uniquely positioned at the intersection of topical skin care and the fast-growing world of aesthetic injectables.

The NewBeauty Choice Awards, issued annually by NewBeauty Magazine, recognizes the best products in the aesthetic industry as selected by editors, experts, and readers. NeuroSmooth™ earned the Best Post-Procedure Serum distinction for its unique combination of clinically validated technology and exceptional, measurable results.

A multi-center clinical study of 54 patients — using NeuroSmooth™ both as a standalone treatment and alongside neuromodulator injections — demonstrated rapid and significant improvement across key skin quality finding:

Pore size visibly reduced

visibly reduced Skin texture measurably refined

measurably refined Fine lines significantly improved

significantly improved Redness noticeably reduced

noticeably reduced Results noted after just two weeks of use, with continued improvement over time

of use, with continued improvement over time High patient satisfaction with no reported complications across both arms of the study

With the U.S. neurotoxin market valued at approximately $6.4 billion in 2024 and more than 8.7 million neuromodulator procedures performed annually — a figure that has grown 73% since 2019 — NeuroSmooth™ is uniquely positioned to address an expansive and fast-growing patient population. As one of the only clinically studied topical serums proven to enhance outcomes and recovery alongside neurotoxin procedures, NeuroSmooth™ represents a significant and timely market opportunity for aesthetic providers.

"Being awarded 'Best Post-Procedure Serum' is a huge honor and aligns perfectly with our study data, showing significant improvement in pore size, texture, and skin quality when alone and alongside injectable procedures. NeuroSmooth's ability to enhance results and recovery for millions of injectable patients annually is incredibly exciting," said Stuart Mohr, VP of Marketing & Clinical, Marini SkinSolutions®.

"Innovation is a cornerstone of who we are and NeuroSmooth continues that legacy, delivering glass-smooth skin while simultaneously enhancing recovery post-neurotoxin injections, making it a perfect complement to every injectable procedure. We're incredibly honored to be recognized by NewBeauty readers and editors with this prestigious award," said Jan Marini, Founder, Marini SkinSolutions®.

To learn more about NeuroSmooth™ or request study data, visit mariniskinsolutions.com.

About Marini SkinSolutions®

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA, Marini SkinSolutions® is a recognized leader and innovator in the professional skin care market. With over 30 years of experience and numerous industry-first innovations — including the patented ingredient Thymosin Beta-4 and the first lipid-soluble Vitamin C — Marini SkinSolutions® continues to set new standards in skin health through innovation, efficacy, and integrity.

*Study data available upon request.

Contact

Marini SkinSolutions®

Phone: 408.620.3600

Email: [email protected]

Web: mariniskinsolutions.com

SOURCE Marini SkinSolutions