Mario Ho, Chairman and CEO of NIP Group, Attends BEYOND Expo 2024

BEIJING, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23rd, Mario Ho, Chairman and CEO of NIP Group, was invited to attend the fourth BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo 2024). As a guest speaker at the Consumer Tech Summit, Mario engaged in discussions on the "Future of Gaming", exploring forthcoming advancements in technology and their significant influence on the gaming and esports industry alongside esteemed industry leaders.

In a compelling panel discussion with David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex Team, Mario Ho illuminated topics such as the seamless melding of digital and tangible realms through technology, the profound ramifications of AI on gaming and esports, and the practical applications of VR/AR technologies, heralding a new era of digital engagement.

"We are delighted to see that artificial intelligence technology is bringing unprecedented possibilities to the gaming industry. While liberating productivity, technology has given wings to our imagination, turning more dreams into reality," Mario expressed. "The maturity and implementation of VR/AR technologies have shown us another possibility for esports and digital sports. In the future, we will be able to bring unparalleled interactive experiences to users and propel the industry to new heights."

BEYOND Expo aims to surpass conventional tech expo and challenge the future of businesses. By focusing on technology innovation and its impact on various industries in current and future society, BEYOND Expo is becoming a fast growing technology platform and the global leading annual tech expo in Asia.

Under the theme "Embracing the Uncertainties", BEYOND Expo 2024 was grandly held at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo from May 22nd to 25th. It gathered industry leaders from global tech innovation and international entities, drawing the participation of close to a thousand corporations. Alongside the exhibition, a series of high-profile forums and exchange events were organized, offering attendees a wealth of interactive and learning experiences, thereby fostering cross-border exchanges between technology and innovation.

Technological innovations are essential to the development and prosperity of esports. They empower players and spectators, making esports more immersive and accessible. Looking ahead, NIP Group will maintain its dedication to technological innovation, explore the driving forces behind the development of esports and digital sports, and collaborate with partners to foster cultural cooperation and exchange on a global level.

About NIP Group

NIP Group is a comprehensive digital sports group with esports clubs as its core business, supported by diversified ventures including esports events and esports talent development. As one of the largest and most influential comprehensive digital sports groups in the world, NIP Group manages well-known esports brands eStar Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas, and the Group operates in various countries and regions, including China, Europe, South America and the Middle East. It has home courts in Wuhan and Shenzhen, with regional offices in Stockholm, Shanghai ,São Paulo and Abu Dhabi.

