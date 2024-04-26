Mario Ho, Chairman and co-CEO of NIP Group, Named Among "2024 Forbes China Bold Pioneers Selection"

BEIJING, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19th, the results of the "2024 Forbes China Bold Pioneers Selection" were officially announced. Mario Ho, Chairman and co-CEO of NIP Group, was among the selected, along with Miranda Qu Fang, co-founder and president of the Chinese social media sensation Xiaohongshu, singer and TEAM WANG founder Jackson Wang, and film director Jia Ling. "The 2024 Forbes China Bold Pioneers Selection" aims to identify and reward a new generation of business leaders who, in times of uncertainty, are willing to act with tenacity and a pioneering spirit.

Decisiveness and fearlessness are personality qualities that convey an individual's bravery and determination to face unknown challenges, as noted by Forbes China in the selection. These characteristics are strong motivators for action in addition to being ingrained beliefs. They encourage individuals to trust their inner guidance, courageously take risks, and meet obstacles head-on.

Forbes China believes that Mario Ho, as the leader of a globally influential and appealing digital sports business, provides unique experiences for hundreds of millions of followers and esports enthusiasts. He has expanded the company's business from China to the world and spearheaded the completion of one of the largest cross-border acquisition in the global esports industry to date. His digital sports empire participates in over 10 major global esports titles, with athletes who have won the first-ever esports gold medal in Asian Games history. "As a determined and bold entrepreneur, he is wise, resilient, and passionate. His story tells us that only through innovation and passion can one be invincible."

Mario Ho graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States. He formerly served as iDreamSky's Chief Marketing Officer, assisting the company's IPO in Hong Kong in 2018. After founding Shenzhen V5 Esports Club in 2019, Mario orchestrated a merger in December 2020, forming ESVF with Wuhan eStar Esports Club. In early 2023, he led ESVF's acquisition of Ninjas in Pyjamas (commonly known as NIP), a renowned Swedish esports organization, serving as Chairman and CEO of the NIP Group.

Through the merger with NIP, NIP Group has extended its business reach to markets in Asia, Europe, and South America, becoming one of the world's largest and most influential comprehensive digital sports groups. The group not only manages well-known esports brands eStar Gaming and NIP but also operates a diverse portfolio of businesses like MAG Studio, Dragon V, and eStar Entertainment. Additionally, NIP Group drives the development of the entire esports and streaming ecosystem.

Forbes China has traditionally concentrated on economic elites and constantly monitored their contributions to culture and social progress. Being named among the "2024 Forbes China Bold Pioneers Selection" is not only a recognition of Mario Ho's decisiveness and innovation but also a validation of the worth of the NIP Group in business and social activities.

About NIP Group

NIP Group is a comprehensive digital sports group with esports clubs as its core business, supported by diversified ventures including esports events and esports talent development. As one of the largest and most influential comprehensive digital sports groups in the world, NIP Group manages well-known esports brands eStar Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas, and the Group operates in various countries and regions, including China, Europe and South America. It has home courts in Wuhan and Shenzhen, with regional offices in Stockholm, Shanghai and São Paulo.

SOURCE NIP Group