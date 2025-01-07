The tequila that kicked off the celebration was none other than Casa México Tequila, brought to the Golden Globes by Mario Lopez, host of Access Hollywood and a longtime partner of the brand who has made it a red carpet tradition. For his 16th appearance at the event, Lopez brought Casa México Cristalino, continuing his custom of toasting the stars on one of Hollywood's biggest nights. This year, he shared a moment with Culkin, turning a pre-show ritual into one of the evening's most talked-about moments.

Casa México: A Golden Globes Tradition

Mario Lopez has long championed Casa México Tequila as his spirit of choice, showcasing its smooth expressions on some of Hollywood's most prestigious stages. Whether it's a celebratory shot with award winners or a quiet toast behind the scenes, Casa México embodies the spirit of connection and celebration that defines the Golden Globes.

About Casa México Tequila

Casa México Tequila is produced in Jalisco, Mexico, using blue agave. The brand offers a range of tequilas, including its newest expression Cristalino, crafted through traditional distilling methods. From red carpets to iconic celebrations, Casa México continues to make its mark at prestigious events like the Golden Globes. Casa México Tequila is now available for purchase directly at www.casamexicotequila.com .

SOURCE Casa Mexico Tequila