Mario Lopez to Host 2025 National Civics Bee® Championship

Emmy-winning television personality to emcee national civics competition featuring top student finalists from across the country

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced today that Mario Lopez, Emmy-winning television host and producer, will serve as the emcee of the 2025 National Civics Bee Championship , taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington.

The National Civics Bee brings together middle school students from across 39 states who have advanced through local and state competitions to compete for the title of America's National Civics Champion and a $100,000 education savings grand prize.

"Civics education is the foundation of our democracy; it teaches young people how to participate, lead, and make a difference," said Mario Lopez. "I'm honored to host this year's National Civics Bee and help spotlight these incredible students who are showing that the next generation cares deeply about their communities and our country's future."

The National Civics Bee was launched in response to America's declining civics knowledge and will showcase the next generation of civic leaders. Watch our sizzle reel to learn more.

Event Details:

What: 2025 National Civics Bee Championship





When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025





Where: U.S. Chamber of Commerce Headquarters, 1615 H St NW, Washington, D.C.





U.S. Chamber of Commerce Headquarters, 1615 H St NW, Washington, D.C. Schedule: 9 a.m. – Check-in begins 10 a.m. – Welcome ceremony and opening remarks 10:15 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. – Quiz round, presentations, and final buzzer challenge 12:35 p.m. – Winner announcement and prize presentation



RSVP: Members of the media can register to attend in person or watch the event via livestream. For interviews or press materials, contact Yagmur Cosar at [email protected].

About National Civics Bee

The National Civics Bee ®, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's The Civic Trust, is an annual competition aimed at improving civics education and literacy among middle school students, their families, and communities. The National Civics Bee helps elevate civics as a national priority through a network of state and local chambers across the country. It is made possible through the generous support of its founding partner, the Daniels Fund, as well as Beth and Ravenel Curry Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Citizen Travelers, Fisher Global Foundation, Ibis Group, The Anschutz Foundation, Wilson Garling Foundation, and other funders.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation harnesses the power of business to create solutions for the good of America and the world. We anticipate, develop, and deploy solutions to challenges facing communities—today and tomorrow.

