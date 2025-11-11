Ohio Middle School Student Wins 2025 National Civics Bee® Championship

Competition expands to all 50 states to prepare students to shape America's next 250 years

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced that Aarit Koul, a middle school student from Jackson Township, Ohio, has been named the 2025 National Civics Bee champion, receiving the Bill Daniels National Civics Award and a $100,000 education savings prize.

Aarit competed alongside 38 other state champions in a rigorous event that tested far more than textbook knowledge. Students tackled real-world civic challenges, designed solutions to local problems, and presented proposals to a panel of national leaders.

2025 National Civics Bee® first-place winner Aarit Koul (right) celebrates with second-place winner Barrett Hodorek (left) and third-place winner Maanha Nasir (center).

"The founders didn't just give us a country. They gave us homework. And for 250 years, every generation has had to show their work. These students aren't waiting for their turn. They're already solving problems and proving that the future of American citizenship is in very good hands," said Michael Carney, president of the U.S. Chamber Foundation.

From local competitions to national spotlight

The championship was held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington and emceed by Emmy-winning actor and television host Mario Lopez. The competition came down to a live, head-to-head buzzer round, where Aarit answered a question about judicial powers in the Constitution to secure the national title.

Judges included Emma Bloomberg, founder and CEO of Murmuration; former Secretary of Transportation Rodney Slater; and former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Jim Nicholson. In a full-circle moment, Emily Brubaker, last year's inaugural National Civics Bee champion, returned as a judge.

"Standing here as a judge feels surreal. The National Civics Bee changed my life; it showed me that young people don't have to wait to make a difference," she added.

A new generation steps up

Alongside the winner, Barrett Hodorek from Warsaw, Ind., and Maanha Nasir from Tacoma, Wash., earned top honors, along with $25,000 and $15,000 in education savings. Their achievement underscores the importance of civic literacy and active citizenship at a time when nearly 60% of Americans fail a basic civics test.

Reflecting on the experience, Aarit said, "I've had so much fun seeing Washington and meeting other kids from around the country. Learning about civics has given me a voice and a belief that I can make a change on the issues I care about."

Going nationwide for America's 250th

The U.S. Chamber Foundation also announced a major milestone: the National Civics Bee is expanding to all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and American Samoa for the 2025–2026 competition cycle.

"For the first time, students in every corner of the country will have the chance to step onto the National Civics Bee stage," said Hilary Crow, vice president of civics at the U.S. Chamber Foundation. "This expansion makes the National Civics Bee one of the nation's largest and most inclusive civic education initiatives ahead of America's 250th anniversary."

The expansion will culminate in a nationally televised championship in 2026. Applications for the 2026 National Civics Bee are now open. Apply here.

To view highlights from the 2025 National Civics Bee Championship, including Aarit's winning moment, click here.

About National Civics Bee

The National Civics Bee®, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Civic Trust, is an annual competition aimed at improving civics education and literacy among middle school students, their families, and communities. The National Civics Bee helps elevate civics as a national priority through a network of state and local chambers across the country. It is made possible through the generous support of its founding partner, the Daniels Fund, as well as Beth and Ravenel Curry Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Citizen Travelers, Fisher Global Foundation, Ibis Group, The Anschutz Foundation, Wilson Garling Foundation, and other funders.

About U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation harnesses the power of business to create solutions for the good of America and the world. We anticipate, develop, and deploy solutions to challenges facing communities—today and tomorrow.

