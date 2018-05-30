Mario Sorrenti Shoots Supermodel Anja Rubik For PORTER's Ocean-themed Summer Escape Issue Dedicated To Protecting Our Blue Planet

For a second year, the title dedicates an entire issue to championing Content + Commerce + Cause this time exploring the beauty and fragility of the oceans. In a breath-taking 63-page portfolio shot by Sorrenti on Parley's island in the Maldives, extraordinary fashion imagery is juxtaposed with Sorrenti's powerful documentary photography illustrating the stark reality and impact of plastic pollution upon our seas. The accompanying essays take a deep dive into the urgent environmental catastrophe facing our planet, including a moving Q&A with world-renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle; and highlight ways we can all affect change.

"Did you know every second breath we take comes from the oceans?" says supermodel and Parley ambassador Rubik, in addition to guest editing the issue.

PORTER will continue to support this partnership with a two-month campaign across both Porter.com and all social channels – asking readers to get involved by taking a pledge to reduce their personal plastic use by making a plastic sacrifice and sharing the hashtag plasticnotfantastic. "The fashion community can drive the movement – we can create trends," says Rubik.

PORTER's editor-in-chief Lucy Yeomans says: "We are so proud to partner with Parley for the Oceans and use our editorial platform to highlight this cause and be able to engage the powerful medium of fashion to protect our oceans."

ABOUT PORTER

PORTER, is the only women's fashion magazine to offer a truly global perspective. Edited by British editor Lucy Yeomans, the luxury fashion magazine, which combines the intimacy of print with a state-of-the-art digital shopping experience, is sold in 60 countries and published by The YOOX NET-A-PORTER Group. PORTER celebrates and is aimed at stylish, intelligent women and offers readers a unique global curation of fashion, lifestyle and beauty. Cover stars have included Gisele Bündchen, Christy Turlington, Lady Gaga and Cate Blanchett. In 2018 PORTER launched PORTER Digital delivering original content, every day. www.PORTER.com

