Maris Raffa Art Basel Experience with an Exclusive Exhibit by Eduardo Kobra and Keynote Speakers

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maris Raffa Art Basel Experience will be taking over the New World Symphony (500 17th ST, Miami Beach FL, 33139) on November 30th. The event will begin at 3:00 PM with cocktails that will lead into a revolutionary conversation from the best entrepreneurs from Brazil. With an exclusive art exhibit by the famous street artist Eduardo Kobra known for his massive brightly colored murals with dramatic lines.

During the event, the audience will have the chance to hear from five well established entrepreneurs: star athlete turned star entrepreneur Joel Moraes, creator of mentoring "Me Treina" Carol Cantelli, Judge on Shark Tank Brazil Cris Arcangelli, best-selling author Chistian Barbosa and financial educator and Youtuber Thiago Nigro. The speakers will discuss a variety of business pro tips and stories of their successes that will inspire future business owners. The event will wrap up with a rooftop afterparty, perfect for networking with inspiring friends. The event will wrap up with a Rooftop VIP Gathering for sponsors and special guests. During this cocktail event, Experience Club US will be honoring renowned artist Kobra.

Artefacto / Kitchens / Studiokaza / Intellyhouse / Decortiles / Design Shades / Discover Ornare / Oliver / Dcortez / Clean New / 6IX / Invision / Trousseau / Idelli / FMC / Ignite / Experience Club US / Florida Design

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets. Please visit the website. www.marisraffaexperience.com

@marisraffaexperience

About Maris Raffa

Maristela Raffa is a renowned interior designer and has been living in Miami for almost 20 years. She's also the owner of MQR Design, one of South Florida's premier destinations for interior design services.

A pursuer of innovation and knowledge, her career has allowed her the opportunity to discover effective ways to grow a business while placing value on those around her. Her extensive journey inspired the desire to share this voyage with others. Thus the Maris Raffa Experience was born.

The event is tailored to provide must-have tools for modern entrepreneurs looking to succeed in the current climate. She has handpicked speakers who have impacted her and are now willing to share their knowledge at this year's event in Miami.

