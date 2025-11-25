Maritime Launch Appoints Ian McLeod to Board of Directors as Company Enters a New Phase of Growth Advancing Orbital Launch Capability in Canada

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) today announced the appointment of Ian McLeod to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ian McLeod, MDA Space (CNW Group/Maritime Launch Services Inc.)

Mr. McLeod is a member of the executive leadership team at MDA Space, serving as Vice President of Corporate Development. Ian brings over 30 years of experience in the space and defence sectors. Mr. McLeod's career spans engineering, program management, business development, executive leadership, and international business, with projects delivered across North America, South America, Central America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. He holds a bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering and business administration.

"I am pleased to join the Board of Maritime Launch at such a defining moment for the company and for Canada's space sector, as the country prepares to offer global launch capability from its own soil," said Ian McLeod. "Maritime Launch has demonstrated a deep commitment to building resilient critical space infrastructure in Canada. I look forward to adding my experience to the Board as the Company advances toward orbital launch operations with the development of Spaceport Nova Scotia."

MDA Space is a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, and a world leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. Mr. McLeod's appointment further strengthens the strategic alignment between the two organizations following MDA Space's recent strategic investment in Maritime Launch, as they work together to advance Canada's sovereign launch capability and strengthen domestic space infrastructure.

"Ian's experience in both the public and private sectors, along with his deep understanding of international space markets, will be invaluable as we advance Spaceport Nova Scotia," said Sasha Jacob, Chair of the Board of Directors. "As Maritime Launch enters the next phase of execution and scaling, Ian's perspective will help guide strategic growth, strengthen global partnerships, and ensure the Company is positioned as a trusted launch services provider for both domestic and allied missions. His appointment reflects the Board's focus on building a commercially strong, internationally competitive spaceport that delivers long-term value to Canada's space and defence ecosystem."

Mr. McLeod joins the Board of Directors alongside Stephen Matier, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sylvain LaPorte; Rita Thiel; and Board Chair Sasha Jacob.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations from a single site. Spaceport Nova Scotia will allow launch vehicles to place their satellites into low Earth orbit. Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first commercial orbital launch complex.

For more information about Maritime Launch and Spaceport Nova Scotia, visit www.maritimelaunch.com

