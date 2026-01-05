Maritime Launch Appoints Melissa Quinn as Vice President of Spaceport Operations to Support Canada's Orbital Launch Readiness at Spaceport Nova Scotia

CANSO, NS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) today announced the appointment of Melissa Quinn as Vice President, Spaceport Operations, a key leadership role as the company intensifies development and preparations for Canada's first orbital launches from Spaceport Nova Scotia.

Ms. Quinn joins Maritime Launch on secondment from strategic partner MDA Space, bringing more than a decade of international spaceport, launch, and commercial space leadership experience. She will lead the build-out of the spaceport operations team and oversee readiness activities as Spaceport Nova Scotia transitions from development into full operational capability, with a clear focus on safe, licensed, and sustainable orbital launch.

"Melissa brings exactly the kind of operational leadership and global experience needed at this stage of our journey," said Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch. "Her track record in delivering licensed spaceport infrastructure, building high-performing teams, and placing the community at the centre of complex launch programs will be instrumental as we prepare for historic orbital missions from Nova Scotia."

Ms. Quinn previously served as Head of Spaceport at Spaceport Cornwall in the United Kingdom, where she led the successful delivery of facilities and operations that enabled the UK's first licensed orbital launch attempt. Her work included securing the first-ever UK spaceport license, achieved through extensive regulatory coordination, sustainability planning, and deep community engagement.

Across her career, Ms. Quinn has been recognized for building multidisciplinary spaceport teams, managing mission-critical infrastructure, and aligning government, industry, and local stakeholders around safe and responsible launch operations. She is widely known for her passion for space technology that delivers tangible benefits on Earth, including economic development, workforce growth, sustainability, and innovation.

In her new role, Ms. Quinn will be based in Nova Scotia and will work closely with local communities, regulators, and partners as Maritime Launch prepares the spaceport for orbital launch campaigns.

"The successful delivery of spaceport facilities is fundamental to achieving a safe and historic launch," said Melissa Quinn. "At Cornwall, that success was built on rigorous safety standards, meaningful sustainability practices, and genuine community engagement. I am excited to bring those same principles to Spaceport Nova Scotia and to help position this orbital launch site as a world-class launch location that benefits Nova Scotia, Canada, and the global space sector."

Ms. Quinn is deeply motivated by the broader impact of space activity and the role space technology can play in improving life on Earth, from enabling advanced communications and climate monitoring to driving economic opportunity. She sees Nova Scotia as uniquely positioned to play a defining role in the next chapter of global launch and is proud to be contributing to that future.

Spaceport Nova Scotia is being developed as a dual-use launch facility to support both commercial space activity and government missions. This includes enabling sovereign launch capability, strengthening national resilience, and contributing to Canada's broader space, defence, and security objectives, while ensuring transparency and collaboration with the Mi'kmaq and local communities.

