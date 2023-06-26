Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Industry Research Report 2023: Global Market is Expected to Reach $52.41 Billion by 2032 - Supportive Regulatory Compliances Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By System, By Services, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maritime surveillance and intervention market size is expected to reach USD 52.41 billion by 2032

Growing acceptance of robotic technology has accelerated the production of advanced autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) and underwater interventionist vehicles. These robotic vehicles take surveillance to the next extreme. These solutions include advanced electrical components such as elevated cameras, sensor technology, and laser profilers.

For instance, in November 2022, HII's Mission Technologies business unveiled the REMUS 620, a visual technology unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). The REMUS 620 builds on the design concept of the extremely successful REMUS 300, which the US Navy recently chose as the program of document for the Lionfish Small UUV.

It has a battery life of up to 110 hours and a range of 275 miles off the coast. It provides unrivaled mission functionality for protective measures, hydrographic questionnaires, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and radar systems.

Furthermore, in September 2022, Fairbanks Morse Defense signed a contract with Estonia's DECK Maritime Systems to develop and construct an "intelligent" launching and recapture technology for unmanned marine vehicles. Fairbanks Morse's expertise with manned technology will be combined with DECK's competence in engineering and autonomy.

This technology is suitable for both commercial and defense applications. It is utilized in the defense sector for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications, fast environmental evaluation, and mine countermeasures. Therefore, the rising adoption of robotic technology and the development of this technology-based autonomous marine vehicle are the major factors assisting the market in growing rapidly.

Additionally, supportive regulatory compliances are driving the growth of the maritime security & safety industry. Assistance is offered for border control, security, fisheries, anti-piracy, & smuggling. Furthermore, the global component of such policies is often addressed to aid in detecting illegal operations in international waters.

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Report Highlights

Security management segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increased demand for security management solutions to protect maritime businesses such as transport, fisheries, power production, and oil and gas production is increasing.

Coastal Surveillance segment accounted for considerable global revenue share. This substantial percentage can be attributed to a greater emphasis on bolstering maritime security as a result of rising disputes between adjacent countries, terrorist acts, and the changing nature of warfare in developed and emerging countries.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR over the projected period due to the growing requirement for advanced software that can recognize marine dangers and ensure communication with all relevant personnel across the maritime industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Supportive Growth Through Regulatory Compliance/Policies

Maritime Safety Awareness

Restraints and Challenges

High integration and maintenance cost

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Services Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

Bharat Electronics Limited

Dassault Aviation SA

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Indra Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Northrop Grumman

Naval Group

OSI Systems Inc.

Smiths Group plc

SRT Marine Systems Plc

Saab AB

Sistemas S.A.

Thales Group

Westminster Group PLC

Yaltes SA

Scope of the Report

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention, System Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Detectors

Combat Management Systems

Surveillance and Tracking

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Risk Assessment and Investigation

Maintenance and Support

Security Management

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Port and Critical Infrastructure Facility

Vessel Security

Coastal Surveillance

Search and rescue

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

