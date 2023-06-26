Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Industry Research Report 2023: Global Market is Expected to Reach $52.41 Billion by 2032 - Supportive Regulatory Compliances Fueling Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Jun, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By System, By Services, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The global maritime surveillance and intervention market size is expected to reach USD 52.41 billion by 2032

Growing acceptance of robotic technology has accelerated the production of advanced autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) and underwater interventionist vehicles. These robotic vehicles take surveillance to the next extreme. These solutions include advanced electrical components such as elevated cameras, sensor technology, and laser profilers.

For instance, in November 2022, HII's Mission Technologies business unveiled the REMUS 620, a visual technology unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). The REMUS 620 builds on the design concept of the extremely successful REMUS 300, which the US Navy recently chose as the program of document for the Lionfish Small UUV.

It has a battery life of up to 110 hours and a range of 275 miles off the coast. It provides unrivaled mission functionality for protective measures, hydrographic questionnaires, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and radar systems.

Furthermore, in September 2022, Fairbanks Morse Defense signed a contract with Estonia's DECK Maritime Systems to develop and construct an "intelligent" launching and recapture technology for unmanned marine vehicles. Fairbanks Morse's expertise with manned technology will be combined with DECK's competence in engineering and autonomy.

This technology is suitable for both commercial and defense applications. It is utilized in the defense sector for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications, fast environmental evaluation, and mine countermeasures. Therefore, the rising adoption of robotic technology and the development of this technology-based autonomous marine vehicle are the major factors assisting the market in growing rapidly.

Additionally, supportive regulatory compliances are driving the growth of the maritime security & safety industry. Assistance is offered for border control, security, fisheries, anti-piracy, & smuggling. Furthermore, the global component of such policies is often addressed to aid in detecting illegal operations in international waters.

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Report Highlights

  • Security management segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increased demand for security management solutions to protect maritime businesses such as transport, fisheries, power production, and oil and gas production is increasing.
  • Coastal Surveillance segment accounted for considerable global revenue share. This substantial percentage can be attributed to a greater emphasis on bolstering maritime security as a result of rising disputes between adjacent countries, terrorist acts, and the changing nature of warfare in developed and emerging countries.
  • Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR over the projected period due to the growing requirement for advanced software that can recognize marine dangers and ensure communication with all relevant personnel across the maritime industry.
  • The global players include Bharat Electronics, Dassault Aviation, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Naval Group, OSI Systems, Smiths Group, SRT Marine Systems, Saab, Sistemas, Thales Group, Westminster Group, & Yaltes SA

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Supportive Growth Through Regulatory Compliance/Policies
  • Maritime Safety Awareness

Restraints and Challenges

  • High integration and maintenance cost

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Services Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Bharat Electronics Limited
  • Dassault Aviation SA
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Indra Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Naval Group
  • OSI Systems Inc.
  • Smiths Group plc
  • SRT Marine Systems Plc
  • Saab AB
  • Sistemas S.A.
  • Thales Group
  • Westminster Group PLC
  • Yaltes SA

Scope of the Report

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention, System Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Detectors
  • Combat Management Systems
  • Surveillance and Tracking
  • Geographic Information System (GIS)
  • Others

Services Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Risk Assessment and Investigation
  • Maintenance and Support
  • Security Management
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Port and Critical Infrastructure Facility
  • Vessel Security
  • Coastal Surveillance
  • Search and rescue
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3610f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Defense Market Report 2023: Players Include Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Airbus and Thales

Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market to 2040: Increasing Government and Private Funding Bolsters Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.