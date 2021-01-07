Marizyme, Inc. to Present at Biotech Showcase 2021 During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Biotech Showcase Digital, BIO @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marizyme, Inc. (OTCQB:MRZM), a publicly traded global biotechnology company developing products to reduce the burden of ischemia-reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant, and other surgical indications, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, President and Member of its Board of Directors Dr. Neil J. Campbell will participate in Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO @ JPM being held January 11-15, 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: BIO @ JPM

Date: January 11-15, 2021

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

Event: Biotech Showcase Digital

Date: January 11-15, 2021

Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

During BIO @ JPM and Biotech Showcase Digital, Dr. Campbell will host virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to discuss Marizyme's pipeline of therapies that address urgent needs related to higher mortality and costs in the acute care space. The company's flagship product, DuraGraft®, an intra-operative vascular graft storage solution that inhibits endothelial damage, leads to improved clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications associated with vein graft failure in bypass surgery. DuraGraft is approved for use in the EU and several Asian countries but is not yet approved for use in the U.S. Marizyme is also focused on the development and marketing of products based on its clinically tested and previously patented protease-based therapeutic Krillase® platform.

About CABG and DuraGraft.

When patients with heart disease undergo CABG surgery, free vein or arterial grafts harvested from the leg, arm or chest are frequently used to bypass occluded coronary arteries; about 90% of CABG surgeries use at least one free vein graft. In most cases, in the time between harvesting and bypass grafting, the free graft is stored in saline or autologous blood which do not protect the graft from ischemic injury thereby increasing the risk of ischemia-reperfusion injury and graft disease and ultimate failure leading to post-CABG myocardial infarction and the need for repeat revascularization procedure.

DuraGraft is a CE-marked product that protects vascular grafts against ischemic injury and is the only product approved for graft protection and preservation during bypass and other vascular surgeries. DuraGraft protects graft tissue from harvesting through anastomosis and is used during vascular surgery (including CABG) as a treatment to maintain the structural and functional integrity of isolated vascular grafts. The use of DuraGraft is associated with the reduction of post-CABG complications associated with graft disease and failure: Myocardial Infarction, Repeat Revascularization, and MACE.

Clinical studies in more than 3,000 patients support the long-term safety and efficacy of DuraGraft. The use of DuraGraft in CABG surgery is associated with statistically significant lower risks for clinical complications following CABG; 45% reduction in non-fatal myocardial infarction (MI) (p <.0001), 35% reduction in repeat revascularization (p=0.037), and 19% reduction of MACE (a composite of all major adverse cardiac events) (p=0.005) (Haime et al. 2018).

About Marizyme, Inc.

Marizyme is an integrated life sciences company dedicated to the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies that minimize mortality and costs in the acute care space. The company's flagship product, DuraGraft®, is an intra-operative vascular graft storage solution that inhibits endothelial damage and leads to improved clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications associated with vein graft failure in bypass surgery. DuraGraft enhances coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgical outcomes by significantly reducing major adverse cardiac events such as repeat revascularization and myocardial infarction. DuraGraft is approved for use in the EU and several Asian countries but is not yet approved for use in the U.S. Marizyme is also focused on the development and marketing of products based on its clinically tested and previously patented protease-based therapeutic Krillase® platform. Krillase is not approved for use in the U.S. For more information about Marizyme, visit www.marizyme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Marizyme's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. The Company has made every reasonable effort to ensure the information and assumptions on which these statements are based are current, reasonable, and complete. However, a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the Company's operations, performance, business strategy and results and there can be no assurances that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from those indicated herein. Additional written and oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified using forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, including those risks set forth in the Company's risk factor disclosure in the reports that Marizyme files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC File No. 000-53223), uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Maureen McEnroe, CFA/Miriam Miller

212-375-2664 / 212-375-2694

[email protected]

[email protected]

Media

Ingrid Mezo

646-604-5150

[email protected]

