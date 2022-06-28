Mark A. McLaughlin Partners with WAV Group

Former Compass Chief Strategist & CEO of Pacific Union International, McLaughlin Brings Deep Experience to Glo bal Real Estate Advice

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate entrepreneur Mark A. McLaughlin just deepened the bench for the Mergers and Acquisitions advisory team at the WAV Group. The industry's leading real estate consulting and research firm announced a partnership today with McLaughlin Ventures to provide expanded M&A services to brokerage firms, property management firms, technology firms and lenders in the U.S. In addition, the collaboration of McLaughlin Ventures & WAV Group is advising foreign investors in the U.S. residential real estate industry.

McLaughlin, a strategic advisor to real estate industry CEOs, brings deep personal experience leading all aspects of strategic planning and M&A execution. McLaughlin's proficiency stems from his leadership across a dozen mergers and acquisitions as CEO and the largest individual shareholder of Pacific Union International. McLaughlin purchased the San Francisco-based real estate firm from GMAC Home Services in 2009 with sales of $2 billion and nurtured its expansion across the West Coast to sales of over $14 billion before selling to Compass in 2018.

"Our partnership with Mark delivers a depth of experience that is unmatched in our industry," says WAV Group Partner Victor Lund. "This collaboration with our current team including M&A veterans, George Slusser and Finley Hair brings a fresh perspective and innovation to The WAV Group's M&A consulting services."

"Teaming up with Victor Lund and Marilyn Wilson, co-founders of the WAV Group, is such an exciting and strategic fit for me," says McLaughlin. "Their values, approach to client services and industry reputations are impeccable. Together with George Slusser, Managing Director of WAV Group M&A, our industry relationships, negotiating experience and operating experiences will serve our clients in an extraordinary way. The difference is experience."

At WAV Group, the M&A Advisory Division offers a comprehensive range of quality services for clients. McLaughlin joins a team that has participated in over 300 acquisitions and mergers with purchase prices exceeding $1.1 billion. The Division handles a wide range of deals, ranging from small mergers or partnership buy-outs to the largest, most complex industry transactions.

"Having Mark's experience on both the selling side and the acquiring side will be hugely beneficial to companies that will benefit from this strategic independent counsel," says Marilyn Wilson, WAV Group Founder and Managing Partner. "With record consolidation in the industry at a high, and senior leadership searching for executable succession plans, Mark's experience is key to meeting the motivations and expectations of our clients who need strategic guidance as they look to the future."

About WAV Group

WAV Group delivers innovative and effective guidance to help each of its clients continually evolve and expand. Specializing in the real estate industry, WAV Group is a full service consultancy and trusted advisor for many of the industry's most successful brokerages and Proptech and Fintech firms. Our key service areas are strategic planning, public relations, technology, research, recruiting, venture capital, and mergers & acquisitions. Visit us at https://www.wavgroup.com

About McLaughlin Ventures

McLaughlin Ventures deploys strategic advisory services, based on decades of experience as a principal with balance sheet risk, to the real estate industry. Far different than a consultant, McLaughlin's operations experience is founded on real-time, in market, leadership collaboration, open communication, and a keen emphasis on fact-based decisions. McLaughlin Ventures has been highly effective in building dynamic organizations and developing successful strategic outcomes by establishing clear, measurable objectives for his team and clients. Visit us at https://mclaughlin-ventures.com

