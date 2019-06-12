Mark Bowden, author of “Black Hawk Down” to discuss new book, “The Last Stone,” at National Press Club Headliners event June 24

The Lyon sisters were just 10 and 12 years old when they disappeared on March 25, 1975 from the Wheaton Plaza shopping mall. A massive police investigation found nothing and the case languished until 2013 when a cold case squad detective found a clue that other investigators had missed. The detective then turned his attention to Lloyd Welch, who was then in a prison for a child molestation conviction.

Bowden, in his signature narrative style, takes readers inside the interrogation of Welch, which lasted for 21 months, and explores Welch's peculiar Appalachian clan. The New York Times called the book "a cat-and-mouse tale, told beautifully."

Tickets cost $5 for members of the National Press Club and $10 for non-members. To purchase tickets to this event, please click here.

When purchasing your tickets online, you will also have the option of buying a book. Books will be available for pick up and signing at the event. You may also purchase a copy of the book at the event.

Proceeds from the book sales will benefit the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the non-profit affiliate of the Club, so the Institute asks that you leave all outside books at home.

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club, (202) 662-7561, lunderwood@press.org

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

http://press.org

