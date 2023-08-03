Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and Scripta Insights Team Up to Give Patients Transparent Drug Pricing and Medication Options

Relationship to Expand Scripta Member Access to Low-cost Drug Options

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights, the Rx Navigation™ company that guides self-insured employers, health plans and their members to prescription savings, announced today a collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs). The companies are committed to working together to make prescription drugs more accessible and affordable to patients. The relationship furthers Scripta's mission to get members The Right Meds at The Best Price™.

"Mark Cuban is a serial entrepreneur who shares our mission to shake up the pharmacy benefit market, putting the power of choice in the patient's hands, under the care of their doctors, for the first time," said Eric Levin, CEO, Scripta Insights. "Cost Plus Drugs has been making noise with its unprecedented deep discounts, transparent pricing and vertically-integrated supply chain, and we couldn't be more excited to team up with them to help our clients' members get The Right Meds at The Best Price."

"We are excited to work with Scripta Insights to bring lower prescription drug prices to consumers," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "Cost Plus Drugs and Scripta Insights share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medications. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes."

Scripta is working to integrate Cost Plus Drugs' discounted pricing into its proprietary Med Mapper™, adding to its already robust portfolio of savings strategies that help members save money on their out-of-pocket costs. Through its member app and portal, Scripta provides members with Personalized Savings Reports that reveal all their medication options, whether that's switching to an alternative prescription available through their health plan or a cash pay option like Cost Plus Drugs.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights, a venture-backed digital health company, is a leader in developing pharmacy navigation solutions for self-insured employers, health plans and their members.

The company was founded in 2019, following nearly a decade of work by doctors, pharmacists and data analysts who helped build Scripta's proprietary AI platform. The result is Scripta's Med Mapper™, which maps every drug on the market to every possible way to save and has the power to reveal cost-effective medication options.

Scripta provides HR and pharmacy teams with easy-to-use tools that help members understand their medication choices, adhere to doctor's orders, and improve health outcomes, while simultaneously lowering member out-of-pocket costs and reducing plan spend. The Scripta app is the ultimate Rx comparison-shopping tool, guiding members to The Right Meds at The Best Price™.

For more information about Scripta, visit www.scriptainsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

