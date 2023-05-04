Scripta Insights Expands Leadership Team with Executive Hires, Adds Deep Industry Expertise to Power Next-Level Growth

Ferrin Williams joins as Chief Pharmacy Officer,

Ashley Moyer appointed as Senior Vice President of Growth

BOSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights, the Rx Navigation™ company that guides self-insured employers, health plans and their members to prescription savings, announced today key expansions to its executive leadership team with Ferrin Williams as Chief Pharmacy Officer and Ashley Moyer as Senior Vice President of Growth. These new hires come at a pivotal time for the company as it plans for massive 2023 growth.

Ferrin Williams, PharmD MBA, Chief Pharmacy Officer Ashley Moyer, SVP of Growth

"We're excited for this new chapter at Scripta with Ferrin and Ashley, who are eager to use their proven industry expertise to make a real difference in improving patient outcomes through greater medication choice and access to affordable options," said Eric Levin, CEO, Scripta Insights. "With their skillsets and confidence in our revolutionary technology, our business is ready to pursue significant expansions that ensure our clients, and their members, uncover unprecedented prescription savings opportunities."

Ferrin Williams, PharmD MBA, Chief Pharmacy Officer

Williams joins Scripta with more than 15 years of experience in the pharmacy industry, bringing a unique perspective that spans the retail pharmacy, pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and broker/consulting sectors. Her expertise ranges from pharmacy operations and services to innovative clinical programs, pharmacy audit, alternative payer funding, and specialty drugs.

As Chief Pharmacy Officer, Williams leads the clinical strategies organization at Scripta responsible for devising innovative cost-containment strategies for prescription drugs, ensuring Scripta clients, members (and their providers) are provided with best-in-class clinical insights and tools.

Williams most recently served as VP of Pharmacy at Lockton Companies, the world's largest privately held insurance brokerage firm, leading its pharmacy practice consulting services for large self-funded plan sponsors. There, she managed the West region book of business that included more than 160 clients ranging in size from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to Lockton, Williams was Director of Pharmacy Benefit Management at PinnacleRx Solutions, a PBM startup, and held various leadership roles within CVS Health, the largest healthcare company in the U.S. She earned her B.S., Doctor of Pharmacy and MBA degrees from the University of Oklahoma.

Ashley Moyer, SVP of Growth

Moyer brings more than 20 years of business development experience to Scripta after working in the pharmacy benefits and human capital management (HCM) industries, with a focus on technology solutions. She also has significant experience leading and training internal sales teams.

As SVP of Growth, she develops and implements comprehensive sales strategies that ensure Scripta meets or exceeds its revenue goals. Moyer is responsible for strategically positioning and selling Scripta Rx navigation solutions to drive growth in the self-insured and health plan channels.

Prior to Scripta, Moyer was VP Plan Sponsor Business Development for Pharmaceutical Strategies Group (PSG), an EPIC company offering drug management solutions, where she fostered and maintained relationships with self-insured plan sponsors to secure business with Fortune 100 companies. She was also a Sales Executive at Rx Savings Solutions, where she worked directly with large plan sponsors and health plans.

Before entering the pharmacy industry, Moyer held multiple sales leadership roles within ADP, a global provider of cloud-based HCM solutions, including District Sales Manager and Sales Training Manager for major accounts. She holds a B.S. in Business Management from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights, a venture-backed digital health company, is a leader in developing pharmacy navigation solutions for self-insured employers, health plans and their members.

The company was founded in 2019, following nearly a decade of work by doctors, pharmacists and data analysts who helped build Scripta's proprietary AI platform. The result is Scripta's Med Mapper™, which maps every drug on the market to every possible way to save and has the power to reveal cost-effective medication options.

Scripta provides HR and pharmacy teams with easy-to-use tools that help members understand their medication choices, adhere to doctor's orders, and improve health outcomes, while simultaneously lowering member out-of-pocket costs and reducing plan spend. The Scripta app is the ultimate Rx comparison-shopping tool, guiding members to The Right Meds at The Best Price™.

For more information about Scripta, visit www.scriptainsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Tran

LKPR, Inc.

[email protected]

973-885-0056

SOURCE Scripta Insights