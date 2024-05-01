Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to Supply ScionHealth Utilizing Safecor Health Program

The partnership aims to improve affordability and mitigate waste of certain medications in ScionHealth's hospital settings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScionHealth announced today they will begin purchasing certain bulk drugs from Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Company ("Cost Plus Drugs") and delivered to Safecor Health's SafecorLogics program. The integrated approach, combining the expertise of three organizations, will enable ScionHealth to deliver exceptional value to patients while ensuring the sustainability of its healthcare delivery model.

Cost Plus Drugs was launched in January of 2022 with the mission of providing cheaper pharmaceuticals by eliminating middlemen and offering a transparent pricing model. The company's Cost Plus Drugs Marketplace launched in 2023 to bring this same philosophy to healthcare business purchasers. "Everyone should be able to access their prescriptions at affordable and transparent prices," said Dr. Alexander Oshmyansky, CEO at Cost Plus Drugs. "We are thrilled to work with ScionHealth as one of our initial health system partnerships and look forward to our work together with their team and Safecor Health."

Since September of 2023, ScionHealth has worked with Safecor Health as a strategic supply chain partner through Safecor Health's SafecorLogics program. SafecorLogics was developed to help healthcare systems centralize their own unit-dose supply chains, giving them greater cost savings and mitigating waste while optimizing staffing and operations. ScionHealth expanded its utilization of the program in January of 2024.

"Across the industry and particularly in hospital settings, we are facing the challenges of rising drug and supply costs and navigating staffing shortages," said Rob Jay, ScionHealth's Chief Executive Officer. "ScionHealth is continually looking for innovative approach to address these issues while continuing to advance the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care and wellbeing to our communities. SafecorLogics has already been an effective solution to help us address these challenges. Now, by introducing Cost Plus Drugs, we are confident we'll see even more success managing drug costs and enhancing care delivery across the ScionHealth network."

Steve Fischbach, Safecor Health's Chief Executive Officer, echoed this sentiment, saying "We are proud to partner with innovative companies like ScionHealth and we are excited to expand that partnership with products from Cost Plus Drugs. It's a great fit for the SafecorLogics program and we're sure it will lead to meaningful savings for ScionHealth."

The drugs ScionHealth purchases in bulk from Cost Plus Drugs will be delivered to Safecor Health's unit-dose packaging centers where they will be packaged, stored, and shipped same-day as requested by ScionHealth's locations.

About ScionHealth

ScionHealth strives to deliver on its promise of high-quality, patient-centered hospital care by empowering the hands that heal to do what they do best. The health system is focused on driving innovation, serving its communities, and investing in people and technology to deliver compassionate patient care and excellent health outcomes. Based in Louisville, ScionHealth operates 94 hospital campuses (76 specialty hospitals and 18 community hospital campuses and associated health systems) and senior living locations in 28 states. For more information, please visit www.scionhealth.com.

Media Contact: Susan Feeney | 202.607.0315| [email protected]

About Cost Plus Drugs

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. The company's Cost Plus Drugs Marketplace (business.costplusdrugs.com) launched in 2023 to bring its mission of reducing prices through complete transparency to healthcare business purchasers. Learn more at: mccpdc.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Safecor Health

Founded in 2008, Safecor Health is the national leader committed to providing unit-dose drug packaging services for hospitals, long term care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail and digital health companies. Safecor Health also markets a rapidly growing line of commercial unit-dose products for use in institutions. Today, Safecor Health services over 1,000 hospitals across the country and repackages for more than 75% of the U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospitals. Safecor Health has a track record of providing quality products and for delivering significant cost savings to hospitals and health systems. Operating out of three state-of-the-art packaging centers, the Safecor Health team has expertise in pharmaceutical packaging, pharmaceutical distribution and supply chain, and healthcare information technology. For more information, please visit www.safecorhealth.com.

Media Contact: Mark Leney, R.Ph. | 800-447-1006 x2127 | [email protected]

