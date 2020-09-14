Mark Davis Joins Sight Machine as Chief Engineering Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc., the manufacturing productivity platform for stronger, sustainable and resilient manufacturing, today announced that Mark Davis has joined the company as Chief Engineering Officer.

Davis is a veteran software development leader with a wealth of experience building and managing development teams at large and small software companies, including Microsoft, Salesforce, GE Digital and two startups with highly successful exits.

Over his 3.5 years as Senior Director of Software Engineering at GE Digital, Davis built seven software development teams to define and build data-driven initiatives in the manufacturing, energy, power & water, and smart lighting / smart city sectors, as well contributing to the Predix platform. The work included leading the conception and development of foundational software for what became the GE Current company, sold by GE in 2019.

Davis recently served as VP of Engineering at automotiveMastermind Inc., building predictive behavior platforms, where he rapidly expanded the development team from the low 20s to 70 people and helped lead the company through rapid growth, capped off with a successful sale in 2018.

"In 2020, the need for manufacturing resilience and data-driven productivity is urgent, and as Sight Machine grows rapidly, we are fortunate to have Mark join our company as a leader – one who has successfully led sophisticated technology development and rapid growth for industrial clients," said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel. "Mark's strong management skills, his ability to bring out the best in team members, and his understanding of the role of company culture in team and client success make him a highly valuable leader for our company."

"My motivations are efficiency, quality and contributing where I can to make the world a little greener. With Sight Machine, I have an opportunity to apply those interests at scale by helping companies make things the world needs with less waste and energy," Davis said. "I'm also really excited to join Sight Machine's strong culture-first mentality, where it was clear from day one that this company is in the rarified class where culture is highly valued, prioritized, and actively maintained as the company grows."

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine drives rapid increases in manufacturing productivity. Our technology platform delivers real outcomes in efficiency, sustainability and quality—in weeks. Manufacturers that deploy Sight Machine empower teams to better collaborate, innovate and accelerate their journey of continuous productivity improvement. Founded by a team with deep manufacturing expertise, Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. ( www.sightmachine.com ).

