Mark Del Rosso named CEO of Genesis Motors North America.

Mark joins Genesis with extensive and varied automotive experience from over 25 years in the industry, over two decades of which has been focused on the development of luxury brands; Lexus, Bentley, and Audi.

Prior to Genesis, Mark was the President of Audi of America where he was responsible for the third largest sales volume region in the world for Audi AG. Mark was instrumental in charting the course for Audi of America's overall premium mobility strategies for the future.

"Though Genesis is the youngest luxury automotive brand in the industry, having separated from parent Hyundai less than four years ago, It has been quickly gaining traction in the market with September YTD sales up 67 percent," said Jose Munoz, President & CEO Hyundai North America. "Given Mark's overall proven track record and extensive experience leading luxury brands, I'm thoroughly confident that Genesis Motors North America will be positioned to accelerate its growth and climb the ladder of luxury automotive brands to the top."

Prior to his most recent experience at Audi, Mark was the President & CEO, Region Americas for Bentley Motors, Inc., the largest sales volume region in the world for Bentley. While leading Bentley Motors, Inc., Del Rosso stabilized the overall business, and prepared the dealer network and market for the launch of the all-new Continental GT / GTC.

Before leading Bentley Motors, Inc., Del Rosso was the Chief Operating Officer at Audi of America, Inc. where he launched and executed a premium "go to market" strategy that resulted in 77 consecutive months of increased sales. As a result, a 200K+ per year sales volume goal was achieved five years ahead of plan.

Del Rosso had compiled 17 years of varied industry experience, before joining Audi, through his work at Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc., the vast majority of which was in roles of increasing responsibility within the Lexus division.

Erwin Raphael will continue, as the COO of Genesis Motor America, to be responsible for the strategic direction and management of all Genesis operations in the United States, including sales and marketing. He'll now report to Mark Del Rosso, CEO of Genesis Motors North America.

