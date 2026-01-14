GENESIS EARNS 'PLATINUM' FOR CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FROM PINNACLE AWARDS

Genesis recognized for its mini-pitch initiative in partnership with U.S. Soccer Foundation

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis earned Platinum, receiving top honors in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category from the 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Business. Through Genesis Gives, Genesis partners with nonprofit organizations, like U.S. Soccer Foundation, to expand access to youth sports across the country. This award celebrates Genesis' ongoing commitment to empowering youth through programs that embody the brand's values of innovation and performance.

The Genesis and U.S. Soccer Foundation Mini Pitch Ribbon Cutting Event at Broadway YMCA in Staten Island on Oct. 23, 2024 in Staten Island, NY.

The Pinnacle Awards recognized Genesis' mini-pitch initiative with U.S. Soccer Foundation. Since 2024, this partnership has transformed underutilized areas into state-of-the-art mini soccer arenas, providing children with safe places to stay active, build confidence, and develop valuable life skills. Genesis and U.S Soccer Foundation have installed five Musco Mini-Pitch Systems™ in Florida, New York, California, and Georgia as part of the Safe Places to Play program, which aims to create 1,000 mini-pitches nationwide by 2026. According to U.S. Soccer Foundation's mini-pitch study, approximately 70% of mini-pitches are in areas with high population density and low childhood opportunity, reaching an average of 10,000 children per site.

"At Genesis, we believe that meaningful change happens when brands and communities come together," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America. "Our partnership with U.S. Soccer Foundation has provided innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that foster well-being and help youth achieve their fullest potential. We're proud to be recognized by the Pinnacle Awards for this work."

From AI-powered innovations to purpose-driven campaigns, the Pinnacle Awards spotlight the creative and strategic work shaping the future of marketing, public relations, communications, and social media.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

