Mark Eagan Joins Goulston & Storrs as a Director in New York

Eagan's practice is focused in real estate and real estate finance with a concentration on complex joint venture structuring, real estate mergers and acquisitions, and restructurings. He represents investment banks, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, other real estate investment funds, public and private REITs, and other commercial real estate institutional investors and lenders. Eagan has advised Ivanhoé Cambridge for more than 20 years on transactions spanning three continents, including representing the company on their $5.3 billion acquisition with Blackstone of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village in Manhattan, the largest single asset real estate deal in 2015.

"We are very excited to have Mark join our New York office, where we continue to focus our strategic expansion efforts. Mark is an extremely talented and uniquely experienced real estate attorney and is an ideal fit for our leading real estate practice. He will be part of an elite team to service clients and his deep expertise – especially in the area of cross-border transactions – will be a great asset to our clients," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs.

"I am thrilled to be joining one of the largest and most highly acclaimed real estate practices in the country," said Eagan. "I am impressed with both the depth and sophistication of Goulston & Storrs' real estate practice and the collegial and collaborative culture that defines the firm. I look forward to working with the firm's world-class real estate team, along with their corporate, tax and litigation experts, and collaborating with management to help grow the firm's New York office."

Eagan received his law degree from New York University School of Law in 1985 and his A.B., magna cum laude, from Boston College in 1982.

