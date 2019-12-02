Mark Griffin Joins AllianceBernstein as Head of Investor Relations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P ("AB"), a leading global investment management firm, today announced Mark Griffin has joined as Head of Investor Relations.

In this role, Griffin will oversee communications to the investment community, including both investors and sell-side equity research analysts. In addition to developing and maintaining external investor relationships, Griffin will interact across the firm's various business units, including the finance and legal teams, to identify main themes, strategic messaging and content. Griffin will report to John Weisenseel, Chief Financial Officer, and will be based in Nashville.

"We are eager to welcome Mark Griffin to our team," said Weisenseel. "As a veteran finance executive with decades of experience, Mark will drive the future success of our firm's investor communications strategies through his deep knowledge of the industry."

Prior to joining AB, Griffin worked as the Senior Vice President of Finance, Data and Analytics at Episode Solutions. He previously held leadership roles at SpecialtyCare and Change Healthcare/Emdeon, in addition to research and financial roles at Santa Barbara Asset Management/Nuveen Investments, Alcoa, Inc. and Morgan Stanley. Griffin received his M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a B.A. in economics from Colby College.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2019, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.4% of AllianceBernstein and AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 65.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

