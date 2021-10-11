Mark K. Duato Joins Cook & Boardman Senior Leadership Team

As a security industry professional whose career has spanned more than 35 years, Mark has held various executive leadership roles with industry leading blue-chip manufacturing, distribution and systems integration companies, encompassing virtually all of the security industry channels and technology segments.

Prior to joining Cook and Boardman, Mark led the demand generation and channel management teams at ASSA ABLOY Door Security Solutions where he spearheaded the advancement and convergence of the Electronic Access Control solutions business alongside the Architectural Hardware distribution channels.

"Mark's decades-long experience as an executive leader in secure opening solutions, unified EAC security management software platforms, programmatic vertical market development, and the complementary execution of multi-tiered channel management strategies will fuel the Cook and Boardman Group's portfolio of solutions services, and further challenge the security industry as the projected demand for complex opening solutions continues to escalate," noted Cook & Boardman CEO Darrin Anderson, "and I'm thrilled to have him join the C&B senior leadership team!"

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full security integration solutions through its A3 Communications and Advantech divisions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 65 locations across 20 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

