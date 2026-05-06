Mark Ruedrich Recognized as 2026 Craft Beer Pioneer by Brewers Cup of California

FORT BRAGG, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Ruedrich, co–founder and president of North Coast Brewing Company (NCBC), has been named the 2026 Craft Beer Pioneer at the Brewers Cup of California, recognizing decades of statewide leadership, innovation, sustainability, mentorship, and stewardship.

Ruedrich was honored during the Brewers Cup of California awards ceremony on Friday, April 24, 2026, at The Sofia in Sacramento. The recognition celebrates his significant contributions and lasting impact on shaping California's craft beer industry.

Mark Ruedrich, co-founder and president of North Coast Brewing Company, accepts the 2026 Craft Beer Pioneer Award alongside his wife, Merle, and NCBC CEO/CFO Jennifer Owen.

As brewmaster and president, Ruedrich helped earn national recognition for iconic beers like Scrimshaw, Red Seal Ale, and Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout. But his legacy goes well beyond what's in the glass. Under his leadership, North Coast became a Certified B Corporation and Benefit Corporation, earned TRUE Zero Waste Platinum Certification, and became a leader in solar energy, carbon farming, and marine mammal research and rescue.

When Ruedrich stepped to the podium to accept the award, he was joined by his wife, Merle Ruedrich, the namesake of his farmhouse ale, Le Merle, along with NCBC CEO/CFO Jennifer Owen. Reflecting on his craft beer journey and the honor of the award, Ruedrich shared, "I wouldn't have done a thing differently."

In addition to honoring Ruedrich, North Coast Brewing Company (NCBC) earned a Silver medal in the English Strongs category at the 2026 Brewers Cup of California, one of the state's most prestigious craft beer competitions. The annual event is organized by the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild with support from brewers guilds throughout California, including the Bay Area, Central Coast, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego.

"We were thrilled to receive the Silver medal for Old Stock Ale on the same evening that Mark was honored as the 2026 Pioneer. The dual awards were a perfect pairing of two industry icons, and we couldn't be happier about the well-deserved recognition for both," said Owen, CEO/CFO of NCBC.

North Coast Brewing Company

Founded in 1988, North Coast Brewing Company crafts exceptional, award–winning beers, including Scrimshaw, Pranqster and Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout.

NCBC's mission: "Making the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time."

Follow NCBC on Instagram @NorthCoastBrewingCompany, Twitter @NoCoastBrewCo and Facebook @NorthCoastBrewingCompany.

CONTACT: Debra De Graw, Director of Marketing

North Coast Brewing Company

P: 707.964.2739

E: [email protected]

SOURCE North Coast Brewing Company