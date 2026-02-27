Mark-Taylor Opens Scottsdale Headquarters, Reinforcing Commitment as a Top National Employer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark-Taylor Residential (Mark-Taylor), a leading investment manager, developer and owner of Class-A multifamily real estate, and trusted consulting partner, proudly announces the opening of its new 31, 291 sq. ft. corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz.

While Scottsdale remains the company's long-standing home base, the newly completed workspace, positioned within The Galleria, represents a significant milestone: The unification of Mark-Taylor's two corporate offices into an expanded headquarters. Designed to sustain continued growth and operational excellence, the space houses several key departments as well as its Integrated Operations Network (ION). ION is Mark-Taylor's centralized operating model, aligning specialized teams to streamline workflows, elevate the resident experience and strengthen onsite execution.



The custom-designed office reflects the company's culture of five-star operations and people-first leadership, building upon its 41-year legacy. The new headquarters features state-of-the-art conference rooms, open workstations, collaboration nooks, private phone rooms, podcast studio, and indoor café, fostering innovation and connectivity amongst peers and C-suite.

"This headquarters was intentionally designed to strengthen cross-functional collaboration and support the exceptional work our teams deliver every day," said Mark-Taylor CEO John Carlson. "Bringing our corporate teams under one roof enhances alignment, accelerates decision-making and affirms our enduring investment in the success of our people."

Team members also enjoy exclusive access to a premier fitness center, high walkability to entertainment and dining, and additional amenities within The Galleria.

"Our expansion represents more than a new office — it reflects our long-term commitment to attracting, developing and retaining the industry's best talent." said Kurtis Strauel, Mark-Taylor Senior Director of Human Resources.

Construction was completed by Jo Kake and architecture was designed by STG Design.

About Mark-Taylor Companies

Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor Companies is a leading developer, owner and investment manager of luxury multifamily residences in Arizona and Nevada. Mark-Taylor's timeless mission is to create exceptional communities that invite, inspire and feel like home. The organization is humbled to have been named Ranking Arizona's #1 Multi-Family Management and Builder for fifteen consecutive years. The company leverages its decades of award-winning expertise through Mark-Taylor Consulting, providing multifamily clients nationwide with a wide range of tailored consulting services.

