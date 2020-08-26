Mark Tibergien Joins Pathstone as Newest Independent Board Member Further Elevating Pathstone's Mission and Vision as The Modern Family Office

Mr. Tibergien recently served as CEO of Pershing Advisor Solutions LLC, an affiliate of Pershing LLC and a division of BNY Mellon. He is a nationally recognized expert on management, strategy, and transition issues within the financial services industry. Having started his career as a journalist, he eventually shifted into senior executive roles with a variety of firms. He led the merger of Management Advisory Services into Moss Adams LLP; the growth of Moss Adams into the leading authority on practice management for RIAs and Broker/Dealers; the positioning of Pershing LLC to become one of the top three custody providers to RIAs and Family Offices in the United States; and authored four books on valuation and management of advisory firms, published by Bloomberg Press/Wiley & Sons.

"We are incredibly excited and honored for Mark to be joining our Board," said Allan Zachariah, Co-CEO of Pathstone. "Mark was part of the discussion eleven years ago when Pathstone was just an "idea," and he gave an instrumental industry keynote address to our leadership team at our January 2017 offsite. With Mark now joining our Board, he has come full circle with the firm. Having both Mark and Ron as independent Board members will be extremely beneficial to our business's long-term vision and growth."

"I am excited to join the Board of Pathstone," said Mr. Tibergien. I have known Pathstone and the team for many years and have watched them grow and be recognized as an innovating force in the family office and wealth management business."

"My experience and interaction with Pathstone regarding Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") and impact investing is what led me to be desirous of becoming an independent Board member," said Ron Cordes of the Cordes Foundation. With the addition of Mark's experience and deep appreciation for our industry leadership and innovation, Pathstone will continue the great path of being recognized as a national fiduciary advisory firm."

Earlier in the year, Mr. Cordes joined the Pathstone Board as an independent member. Before co-founding the Cordes Foundation, a foundation that focuses on impact investing and social entrepreneurship, he was co-founder and CEO of AssetMark, a leading U.S. managed account platform and co-authored "The Art of Investing."

About Pathstone:

Pathstone is an independently operated and partner-owned multi-generational family office that offers strategic wealth management and customized investment services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, family offices, and select institutions.

With decades of experience as trusted advisors, we employ an advocacy-focused model that empowers our clients to define and achieve their unique long-term goals and support their legacy. For more information, please visit www.pathstone.com.

