Mark Toby Joins 4Pines Fund Services LLC

Executive to support 4Pines' strategic growth and focused execution

STAMFORD, Conn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Pines Fund Services announced today Mark Toby has joined as a Principal.

"4Pines Fund Services is dedicated to providing premium service, aided by extensive private capital experience, industry leading technology solutions, and a collaborative partnership approach that separates us from other fund administrators," said Toby. "The team here has designed our technology platforms and high-touch operating model to address the needs of clients by looking at the fund administration industry first through the client's lens and second as a service provider. I am excited to be a part of this group and the mission we are on."

Mark brings more than 25 years of financial industry experience dedicated exclusively to alternative investments. He served as a Principal at Gen II Fund Services and as Managing Director at Ophedge Investment Services, a $40 billion AuA fund administrator that was acquired by Citco Fund Services where he served in a similar capacity. Previously Mark held senior positions with alternative asset managers including CFO of the Auspex Group, CFO/COO of Maximus Capital and SVP/Accounting and Operations at Fortress Investment Group. He began his career in alternative assets as Assistant Director at Moore Capital Management where he oversaw all aspects of fund accounting.

"Mark's addition is further confirmation that we offer the best talent for client-focused strategic services," said Mike Trinkaus, CEO of 4Pines. "He is a highly accomplished senior finance executive with extensive experience in all aspects of private capital fund administration. He is adept at building and leading teams to maximize efficiencies and results for internal and external stakeholders. Mark is known as a respected, strategic partner with both CFO and COO experience to strengthen internal controls, provide robust reporting capabilities, and contribute to breakthrough growth and client satisfaction."

ABOUT 4PINES FUND SERVICES

4Pines is a private capital fund administrator that provides front, middle and back-office solutions which cover the spectrum of a private capital manager's needs. Created and delivered by a leadership team of former industry CFOs and accomplished technology executives, our services are centered around a sophisticated software platform and unparalleled customer service. We pride ourselves on building trusted client relationships on which private equity managers can rely.

