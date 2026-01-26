MARK WAHLBERG, KEVIN O'LEARY, BRAXTON BERRIOS AND MORE ATTEND THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY PEGASUS WORLD CUP

Headline Performances by Empire of The Sun and Two Friends

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1/ST 's 2026 Pegasus World Cup returned to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 24, marking a decade as one of the most influential events in Thoroughbred racing. The milestone edition unfolded before a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 guests, blending elite competition, elevated hospitality, and live entertainment to deliver a signature Pegasus World Cup experience that continues to redefine the sport. Nationally broadcast and distributed worldwide, the event once again drew A-list celebrities, cultural tastemakers, and racing fans alike, highlighting its place as a defining fixture on the international racing calendar.

Skippylongstocking and Jockey Tyler Gaffalione cross the finish line to win the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (GI) Braxton Berrios, Mark Wahlberg, Belinda Stronach, and Myles Shear at the 2026 Pegasus World Cup

The $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational (GI) was won by Skippylongstocking, owned by Daniel Alonso, trained by Saffie A. Joseph, Jr. and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione. Belinda Stronach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST, presented the winning connections with the Baccarat Pegase Horse in Black, valued at $57,000, along with the signature championship rings. The $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational (GI) was claimed by Test Score, owned by Amerman Racing LLC, trained by H. Graham Motion and ridden by Manuel Franco and awarded with the Baccarat Pegase Horse in Clear, valued at $50,000. The $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (GII) was won by Destino D'Oro, owned by Steve Landers Racing LLC, trained by Brad Cox, and ridden by Jose Alvarado. Winning connections toasted their victories with Champagne Pommery.

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup race day set a $48.5 million record handle, surpassing the previous 2024 record of $47 million. In total, 164 horses competed in the 13-race card for more than $5.8 million in purses including multiple graded stakes winners, international contenders, and championship-level runners.

"The 10th anniversary Pegasus World Cup was celebrated in true South Florida style and lived up to its reputation as horse racing's hottest party! What began a decade ago as a bold idea has evolved into one of the most anticipated events in horse racing, uniting world-class sport with entertainment, hospitality, and culture. The undeniable success of this milestone reflects the dedication of our partners, horsemen and women, sponsors, and fans, and for that we are truly grateful," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST.

Celebrities and notable attendees included Mark Wahlberg, Kevin O'Leary, Braxton Berrios, Offset, Taja Abitbol, Larsa Pippen, David Grutman, Isabela Grutman, Frank Walker, Nicole Walker, Andre Sakhai, Griffin Johnson, Myles Shear, Ashley Taylor Arguello, Kiki Barth, Hannah Selleck, Carlita, Brittany Leah Peltz and more.

Influencers and content creators included Dale Moss, Jesse Solomon, Myles O'Neal, Ana Wolfermann, Silvana Mojica, Micah Lussier, Jimmy Presnell, Kelley Flanagan, Kelsey Rose, Victor Smalley, Xandra Pohl, Montana and Ryan Kaoud, Paris Hilinski, Oliver Trevena, and Macy Broyles.

Reimagined for the 10th anniversary, the Flamingo Room served as the ultimate VIP experience, featuring cuisine curated by Groot Hospitality concepts Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak, and Casadonna, sweeping track views, live performances by Brian Newman, and an exclusive post-race DJ and vocal set by Empire of the Sun, who performed their hit, Walking on a Dream. Select VIP guests enjoyed Cartier Champagne, the luxury jeweler's exclusive sparkling wine. The day also featured a private hospitality experience for select suites courtesy of Spicy Hospitality Group's YASU Omakase and The Joyce. Merrill Lynch welcomed guests to a dedicated Flamingo Room section, featuring exclusive dining, prime finish-line views, and white-glove hospitality. 1/ST's in-house mixologist created the signature Pegasus Paloma, made with Don Julio Tequila, lime, agave, and Fever-Tree Grapefruit soda, as well as the signature Dos Cupolas cocktail, made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, fresh mint, coconut water, and lime, for a South Florida twist on the iconic Mint Julep.

Groot Hospitality together with Palm Tree Crew brought a distinctly Miami flair to the Pegasus Fan Zone in the Carousel Club, curating an unforgettable experience filled with top-tier entertainment, celebrity guests, hospitality, trackside dining from Groot Hospitality, and race-day performances headlined by Two Friends with sets by Ruckus and Rae Sada. Adjacent to the Pegasus Fan Zone, the Carousel Club VIP Garden delivered on-the-rail homestretch views paired with premium food and beverage offerings also by Groot Hospitality.

The milestone celebration was formally recognized with proclamations from Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper and Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg, underscoring the Pegasus World Cup's cultural and economic impact on South Florida.

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup was supported by an extensive roster of premier partners spanning luxury, spirits, lifestyle, and global brands. Anheuser-Busch activated on-site with a custom Airstream from Stella Artois and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, and Don Julio 70® Cristalino Tequila featured bespoke ice sculptures that served its premier tequila. Brown-Forman came in as a first-time partner with Woodford Reserve Bourbon and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey activations, including a special presentation of a rare Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition bottle. CELSIUS® Energy Drinks energized the Pegasus Fan Zone, and Champagne Pommery activated a champagne toast for winning connections. Visit Lauderdale returned as the official tourism partner. Baccarat returned as the official trophy purveyor for the championship races. Other sponsors included Pepsi, Delta SkyMiles, La Flor Dominicana Cigars, leading Thoroughbred breeders and owners Coolmore, Lane's End, and Spendthrift Farm, and industry and wagering partners Daily Racing Form, Prevagen, 1/ST BET, and MyRacehorse.

Following race day the celebration continued at Miami's iconic LIV Nightclub for the official Pegasus World Cup after-party headlined by Frank Walker and ARTY.

The event was broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock, with full-day coverage on FanDuel TV and global distribution via HBA Media. The 2026 Pegasus World Cup reached audiences in more than 150 territories worldwide.

As the Pegasus World Cup closes its tenth chapter, the 2026 edition affirmed its legacy as horse racing's most dynamic intersection of elite competition, luxury hospitality, and global culture.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group's 1/ST business (pronounced "First") is North America's preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks, training centers and premier events including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); and The Preakness Stakes (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and 1/ST TV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group's TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company's live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland).

For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

About Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park

From Breakwater Hospitality Group, the creators of The Wharf, and 1/ST EXPERIENCE, Carousel Club is an open-air gathering spot for cool cocktails, delicious eats & exciting entertainment from day to night. Designed by the esteemed, Venice, CA-based – Studio Collective, the Hallandale Beach entertainment venue features 14,000 square feet of tented and open-air spaces, including a spacious deck, a covered Carousel Bar with ample seating, and a grassy garden for lounging and lawn games. Carousel Club will create memorable moments for over 1,500 guests, highlighted by signature day-to-night programming.

About Groot Hospitality

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur David Grutman, Groot Hospitality is a Miami Beach-based hospitality collective known for creating immersive dining, nightlife, and entertainment destinations defined by elevated design, high-energy atmospheres, and culturally driven experiences. The company has established itself as a leader in modern hospitality by blending culinary excellence with distinctive concepts that resonate locally and globally.

Groot Hospitality's portfolio includes acclaimed restaurants Casadonna (in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality), Gekkō (with Bad Bunny), Komodo, and Papi Steak in Miami, as well as the iconic nightclub LIV. The company has continued to expand its footprint beyond South Florida, most notably with the opening of Komodo in Dallas, and its flagship concepts within the Fontainebleau Las Vegas including LIV, LIV Beach, Komodo, and Papi Steak, further solidifying its position as a leading hospitality brand.

With additional projects in development, Groot Hospitality continues to pursue strategic expansion across key domestic and international destinations, reinforcing its reputation for creating category-defining hospitality experiences.

For more information, visit groothospitality.com .

About Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew, founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company spanning a consumer brand, global live events, hospitality, and a multi-product investment platform. Known for its world-class Palm Tree Music Festivals in destinations including the Hamptons, Aspen, Saint Tropez, and Australia, as well as lifestyle and fashion collaborations with brands like Puma, HEAD Tennis, Abercrombie & more, Palm Tree Crew continues to innovate across industries. Its expanding hospitality portfolio currently includes Palm Tree Club Miami, a 115-room hotel, restaurant, and intimate performance venue on Biscayne Bay; Palm Tree Club Orlando, a premier two-level restaurant and rooftop lounge; Palm Tree Beach Club, an immersive day club experience at the MGM in Las Vegas; and Palm Tree Club Kansas City, a two-level restaurant and open-air lounge in the Power and Light District. These ventures reflect Palm Tree Crew's mission to blend live music, lifestyle, and hospitality into unforgettable experiences.

For more, visit www.palmtreecrew.com (http://www.palmtreecrew.com/) or contact [email protected] .

