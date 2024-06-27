Markel appoints Jennifer Gebran as Head of Casualty in MENA region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced the appointment of Jennifer Gebran as Head of Casualty for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with immediate effect.

Jennifer Gebran, Head of Casualty at Markel, Dubai.

In her new role, Gebran will be responsible for developing the region's casualty underwriting strategy – one centred on enhanced underwriting capabilities and the delivery of profitable growth. She will also be tasked with developing stronger relationships with new and existing brokers, other distribution partners and clients, to help establish Markel as a market leader for casualty underwriting in the MENA region. Gebran will play a key role in supporting Markel's plans to strategically expand its footprint in the MENA region, by establishing a strong onshore presence with a highly experienced and empowered underwriting team.

Gebran joins Markel from Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, where she served as Assistant Vice President in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). With more than 13 years of underwriting experience, specialising in the Gulf, Middle East and North Africa, Gebran brings a wealth of expertise in the casualty and contingency facultative reinsurance sector.

Prior to her tenure at Berkshire Hathaway, Gebran spent 11 years with Liberty Specialty Markets, where she progressed from Underwriting Assistant to Assistant Vice President. At Liberty Specialty Markets, some of her principal duties included managing underwriters and spearheading growth initiatives into new geographies, with a focus on Saudi Arabia and North Africa. She began her underwriting career at Jardine Lloyd Thompson in 2008.

Based in Dubai, Gebran will report to Max Robbie, Senior Executive Officer at Markel, Dubai. Her appointment follows the formation of a new International Casualty team within the Specialty division last year, led by Graeme Ivory, Director of International Casualty.

Commenting on the appointment, Robbie said: "I'm delighted to welcome Jennifer to the team. Companies across the MENA region face a unique set of challenges and opportunities, and responding to these requires a deep understanding of the local business environment. I'm confident that Jennifer's knowledge of the local market, along with her excellent relationships and connections in the region, will be a huge asset to our business, particularly as we continue to expand our International Casualty portfolio to meet the specific needs of our MENA clients."

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

SOURCE Markel