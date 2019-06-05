Markem-Imaje Introduces Intelligent Packaging Solutions to Improve Supply Chain Transparency

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is releasing six packaging intelligence solutions to help manufacturers digitalize their supply chains more easily and cost effectively in order to maximize profitability through improved line efficiency, minimized waste and better compliance, while better protecting and promoting their brands.

In today's digital era, manufacturers are being asked to enable greater supply chain transparency to make recalls quicker, tackle product diversion and counterfeiting, as well as improve profitability through better inventory management. There is also a growing desire to build closer relationships with end users through digital marketing channels supported by specially coded packaging. The new solutions launched by Markem-Imaje enable manufacturers to meet these diverse objectives more easily and economically.

Digitalizing Packaging Operations:

To reap maximum benefit from the digital revolution, communication across the value chain needs to be efficient and accurate at unit, case and pallet levels. To save companies the time, cost and integration risks of digitalizing their packaging operations in silos, Markem-Imaje has developed scalable, end-to-end solutions which are seamlessly integrated to help manufacturers maximize the benefits from digitalization.

The solutions, that can run alone or together, are based on the market's leading information management system, CoLOS®, whose effectiveness in reducing waste while improving efficiency and traceability has already been proven with over 17,000 installations worldwide.

Product tracking creates unique fingerprints and aggregates data so products are seamlessly trackable at item, case and pallet levels, delivering reliability and safety for distributors, resellers and users. This not only makes recalls more efficient, but also identifies product diversion and helps prove counterfeiting.

Promotional coding makes it easier to use packaging as a way to run 'always on' digital promotions. This coding removes the need for costly real-time controllers and hardware which have historically limited campaigns to a few lines or required pre-printed materials. Unique codes are printed on demand, even at high speeds.

Line and data management improves data accuracy and line efficiency by enabling seamless manual and automated data and information processing, marking and coding, including full integration with third-party systems such as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems).

Pallet tracking enables seamless tracking through the automatic application of compliant labels containing real-time data and no impact on production rates. This tracking enhances traceability and improves compliance with supply chain and distribution requirements, minimizing retailer fines and/or delivery rejections.

Coding integrity minimizes rework and scrap by identifying product coding errors in real time so manufacturers can address issues before too many products have been incorrectly marked.

Packaging integrity avoids waste from pre-printed packaging material mistakes by confirming codes are being printed on the material in the right orientation.

Additional Support Available to Access the Solutions:

Markem-Imaje is simultaneously launching a range of financing models so that a wider range of companies can implement the above solutions without necessarily tying up their capital. In addition to direct purchase, manufacturers can lease the solutions or adopt them via subscription with a monthly or quarterly fee.

To complement the above technology solutions, Markem-Imaje is also introducing a Consulting and Integration Services team who can help ensure manufacturers select, integrate and leverage the right solution for their specific needs and environment in the short term, and as objectives evolve over time.

