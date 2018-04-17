Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials

Marken plans to offer its clients new services which could include: intravenous infusion, blood draws including safety lab samples, biologic sampling such as pharyngeal and oral mucosal swabs as well as the clinical assessment of vital signs and other mobile based electronic data collection.

The new services will integrate with Marken's proprietary Maestro™ operating system for comprehensive shipment tracking from booking through delivery. Its existing 24/7 Patient Communications Center (PCC) and its Marken Viseo™ smartphone application will also be offered to enhance its DTP services. The Viseo online interface allows patients and nurses to track their home deliveries of clinical trial materials and the pickup of their biological specimens via their mobile device or personal computer. Nurses will also be able to drop bio sample boxes at local The UPS Stores® for direct shipment to the central laboratory, as previously announced.

Wes Wheeler, Marken's CEO, stated "the decision to develop our own nursing network was based on the strong growth we have seen in our Direct to Patient services which we currently offer in 51 countries. We note that 24% of pharmaceutical companies are moving to virtual or partially virtual trials and another 33% are expected to start 'siteless' trials in the near future. We expect this trend will continue to place a heavy demand for our services."

Kimberly Finn, who joined Marken as Vice President, Global Home Care and Direct to Patient Services, commented on the new service, "With integrated home care, Marken will be able to provide true patient-centricity throughout the clinical trial, with one contact for the patient, one point of contact for the investigator site, and one point of contact for our clients."

