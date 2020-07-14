Marken Continues Expansion Of Global Footprint

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken, the clinical supply chain subsidiary of UPS Healthcare, announced today they are adding a GMP-compliant depot in Los Angeles, California and a new GMP-compliant depot in Kiev, Ukraine. In addition, two GDP-compliant logistics branches will be added in Dublin, Ireland and Amsterdam, the Netherlands. These newest additions to Marken's global network add increased capacity and enables Marken to continue to offer superior supply chain services to its clients, their investigator sites and patients.

The Amsterdam facility will include a cryogenic filling station to meet the growing need of Marken's cell and gene therapy clients. An additional LN2 service station has been added to Marken's network in Geneva, Switzerland.

"The infrastructure investments we have made in all of our facilities globally serve a single purpose," said Ariette van Strien, Marken's President. "Since 2011, we have made investments which meet client demands where they need us. Marken will always strive to offer the very best service, reliability and security for our clients."

By early Q4, Marken will have 12 fully operational GMP-compliant depot locations, complemented by more than 10 million square feet of GMP-validated commercial warehouse space in 56 UPS Healthcare distribution centers. This extensive global network provides an exceptional degree of flexibility and efficiency, whether it involves coordinating supplies from a central or regional location based on trial enrollment activity or implementing innovative strategies that are built for future demand.

Wes Wheeler, UPS Healthcare's President, commented: "Marken continues to lead as our clinical trial logistics subsidiary with unique new services and a very broad reach. We will continue to invest in Marken as the industry moves into new regions of the world, becomes more virtual, and demands a greater degree of control and visibility. We are also using their unique knowledge in clinical trials to influence our strategic investments in healthcare."

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of the UPS Healthcare division. With Polar Speed and Marken included, the UPS division staffs 128 locations with 5500 employees worldwide. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 54 locations worldwide for clinical trial product storage and distribution. Marken's dedicated 1200 staff members manage 85,000 drug product and biological sample shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 220 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

