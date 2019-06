Marker Therapeutics to Report Updated Results from Phase 1/2 Trial with MultiTAA Therapy in Patients with Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

HOUSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that updated clinical data from an investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 trial led by Baylor College of Medicine were selected for oral presentation during a plenary session at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research's (AACR) Immune Cell Therapies for Cancer: Successes and Challenges of CAR T Cells and Other Forms of Adoptive Therapy conference. The data—which will also be presented in a poster session—will be reviewed by Brandon G. Smaglo, M.D., FACP, Assistant Professor, Medical Director of Hematology/Oncology at the Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: "Targeting pancreatic cancer using nonengineered, multiantigen-specific T cells (TACTOPS)"

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2019

Time (Plenary Session #1): 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. PST

Location: Hyatt Regency, San Francisco, CA

Poster Presentation Details

Title: "Targeting pancreatic cancer using nonengineered, multiantigen-specific T cells (TACTOPS)"

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2019

Time (Poster Session A): 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PST

Location: Hyatt Regency, San Francisco, CA

Investor Event

For those unable to attend the presentations at AACR, Marker will host a live investor event following the conference on Monday, July 22nd at 1:30 p.m. PST in San Francisco featuring Dr. Brandon Smaglo, as well as Marker senior management. A live webcast of the investor presentation will be available in the investors section of the Company's website at https://www.markertherapeutics.com/ and will be available for replay following the event.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cells therapies, we believe that our product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling therapeutic product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

Marker is also advancing a number of innovative peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors, including the Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and the HER2/neu program (TPIV100/110) for breast cancer, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials.

