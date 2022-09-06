Market-driven Money Worries, Homeopathic Treatments and Home + Appliance Repairs Among Top Trending Topics for Experts on JustAnswer Platform This Summer

JustAnswer's latest quarterly Curiosity Report unveils what people worried about most this summer – and what's changed since 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer released data today showing that this summer – in comparison to the same time last year – people increasingly turned to the platform's finance experts for professional advice on navigating recent market volatility affecting retirement accounts. Demand was also especially strong this summer for JustAnswer experts providing help with homeopathic remedies, parenting and other general wellness topics, along with experts in the home and appliance repair categories.

These are just a few of the topline findings from the JustAnswer Summer 2022 Curiosity Report , which analyzes trends in its expert conversation volume from year to year and month over month for a look at the consumer zeitgeist.

A few additional highlights:

JustAnswer Finance experts answered more than 1,650 questions on 401ks specifically since March. Questions about social security also increased by 40% over 2021.

The Home + Appliance Repairs category on JustAnswer saw a 28% YOY increase over last summer, with more than 38,000 questions processed from June - August.

Questions about homeopathic remedies surged 84% compared to summer 2021.

Parenting questions on JustAnswer increased 39% YOY

For more details and access to the full report (which includes several of the most unusual queries we received), please visit https://www.justanswer.com/blog/justanswer-curiosity-report-summer-2022.

